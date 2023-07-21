Charles William “Chuck’’ Cherry II was born on Aug. 6, 1956 in Daytona Beach to Julia T. Cherry, a longtime Volusia County educator and Charles W. Cherry, Sr., founder of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers. The senior Cherry also was a past president of the Florida NAACP and a former Daytona Beach city commissioner.
A graduate of Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach, Chuck Cherry received his B.A. degree in journalism from Morehouse College in 1978. While at Morehouse, he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, following in the footsteps of his father. He then went on to receive both his M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Florida in 1982.
At Morehouse, he was president of its Interfraternity Council; Basileus of the Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity; a Student Government Association representative; and a four-year track letterman in high jump.
Admitted into the Florida Bar in December 1983, he was a former Fort Lauderdale city and South Florida state prosecutor, and practiced law for 21 years before returning to journalism and newspaper publishing as his primary occupation upon the death of Charles W. Cherry, Sr.
For more than 10 years, Chuck Cherry also served as general counsel to the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale.
Along with being publisher of the newspapers, he served as general manager of the family-owned radio station WPUL-AM and for years was host of the station’s “Free Your Mind’’ radio show.
His “Straight, No Chaser’’ column appeared weekly for years in the Florida Courier and garnered Florida and national awards.
He also was an author and publisher of “Excellence Without Excuse: The Black Student’s Guide to Academic Excellence’’ in 1994, which has been used as a textbook in college-preparation classes and seminars.
In 2016, he co-wrote “Fighting through the Fear’’ with his Morehouse College roommate and Omega Psi Fraternity brother, C. David Moody of Atlanta.
Charles W. Cherry II is survived by his two children: daughter, Chayla Cherry, a recent graduate of Spelman College and a recipient of a Master’s in Global Affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China; son, Charles W. Cherry III, a student at Morehouse College; former wife, Lisa Rogers Cherry of Fort Lauder-
dale; brother, Dr. Glenn Cherry (Dr. Valerie Cherry) of Tampa; sister, Cassandra Cherry Kittles (Willie Kittles) of Daytona Beach; nephew, Jamal Cherry (Dr. Sierra Cherry) of Houston, Texas; great niece, Mila Cherry of Houston; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Cherry, Sr., his mother, Julia Mae Troutman Cherry, and a daughter, Chip Happy Cherry.
