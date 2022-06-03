Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications through the Wind Hazard Mitigation Program to assist eligible homeowners with home upgrades that improve wind resistance. The program can pay for shutters, gable-end tiedowns and upgraded garage doors.
Household income cannot exceed 120% of the area median income to be eligible. Funds are limited for households at 80-120% of the area median income.
Owner-occupied homes in Volusia County are eligible, except within the city limits of Daytona Beach and Deltona. The maximum assistance provided per household is $15,000. The funds are provided as a five-year, zero-interest, deferred loan secured by a mortgage.
For more information, visit www.volusia.org/affordable-housing or email Project Coordinator Courtney Fletcher at communityassistance@volusia.org to request a program screening.
