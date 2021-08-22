In coordination with the family of fallen Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) Officer Jason Raynor, events were scheduled for Sunday (Aug. 22) and Monday (Aug. 23), where respects will be paid to the officer.
The events are not open to the public.
Current and previous law enforcement officers and their significant others were invited to attend as well as any civilian personnel who work or have worked in law enforcement and their significant others.
Anyone from the public who would like to pay their respects to Officer Raynor can visit and leave items anytime at the memorial that’s located outside of the front lobby of the DBPD headquarters (129 Valor Blvd.). The memorial will be left in place until after the funeral.
The viewing was held on Aug. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 221 North Beach St. (News-Journal Center).
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Ocean, Center, 101 North Atlantic Ave.
The service is expected to last around an hour and will feature various outdoor elements. Those include a flyover, the playing of “Taps,’’ a 21-gun salute and a flag display from the Daytona Beach Fire Department.
Among those speaking during the service will be Police Chief Jakari Young and one of Officer Raynor’s family members.
Various dignitaries are expected in attendance, including elected officials.
Officer Raynor’s remains will be cremated following the service.
