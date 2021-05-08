Gainesville minister, who grew up in Daytona, dies at age 70

Prophetess Dr. Bonnie R. Mitchell, co-pastor and co-founder of Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries in Gainesville and Jacksonville, died on April 14.
She was born on March 17, 1951 in Damascus, Georgia to Wallace and Marie Roberts. The family later moved to Daytona Beach.
A 1970 graduate of Campbell High School, she received an Associate of Arts degree from Pensacola Community College. She graduated from Rutgers University, majoring in public health with a focus on ICU nursing. In addition, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Christian Psychology from Truth Bible College. She also earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and doctorate degrees in Theology, Clinical Psychology, and Clinical Social Work.
On June 15, 1982, she married Apostle Dr. Larry D. Mitchell. Her early spiritual development and affiliation took place at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ. She was a young minister and servant leader working in the various church ministries.
Dr. Mitchell’s career path began as a registered nurse at Alachua General Hospital where she became charge nurse and worked for several years. She later worked at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. After retirement, she went into ministry full time.
In 2005, she founded the African American History and Cultural Society to host annual events that promote and encourage the expression of African American culture in Gainesville. She also served on the Alachua County Poverty Reduction Board.
Dr. Mitchell was also a reading coach. In 2009, she founded the College Bound Tutorial Program that provides tutoring, test prep and other educational resources to help at-risk students succeed in their educational pursuits,
She is survived by her husband, Apostle Dr. Larry D. Mitchell, and their five children: Vontrell, John, Ruth, Danielle and Daniel. She is also survived by six grandchildren; one sister, Evangeline Roberts of Atlanta; three brothers, Tony Roberts of Palm Bay, and Charlie Roberts and Solomon Roberts, both of Daytona Beach.
A homegoing celebration was held on April 24 at Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries in Gainesville.
