Getaway vacations for grownups: Destination Miami

Don’t let the youngsters have all the fun. Miami is brimming over with restaurants, hotels, tours, historic neighborhoods, spas and hotels that beckon grownups.
Grab your sunglasses, swimsuits and sense of adventure and take an adult getaway vacation.
South Beach beckons
The Washington Avenue Area is two blocks off the water and south of 13th Street. It has new hotels, burgeoning restaurants and plenty of people watching.
It’s easy walking distance to the beach, nightclubs, the Lincoln Road Mall, the Wolfsonian–FIU Museum, especially if you anchor yourself at the friendly, newly renovated 132-room Kimpton Angler’s Hotel. Take your pick: studios, lofts, suites, villas and spa villas.
Or try a three-story poolside, rooftop bungalow with its own sundeck. Swim and splash in a pool atop the main building or the ground-level adults-only Mermaid pool. Dine at Sea-well Fish N’ Oyster, order inroom spa treatments like the Girls Trip Body Therapy, Facial & Massage or The Grounded Gentleman’s Body Massage, Hands & Feet Journey.
Sometimes the hotel’s atmosphere is festive, like it was during the Afro Disco retreat for Ron Carroll’s 50th birthday celebration. Other times, it’s quietly sublime. Just go with the vibe and enjoy.
Española Way
Española Way is a café-lined, pedestrian-only street between 15th and 14th Streets that runs from Washington Ave. to Drexel Ave.
It’s a Mediterranean style promenade with a European/ Latino feel. The cobblestone walkway with its multitude of cafés and boutique hotels is filled with tourists and locals, particularly as the sun goes down.
A party atmosphere prevails, outdoor musicians serenade and Italian, Cuban and other cuisines are offered in a section reminiscent of Greenwich Village’s bustling MacDougal Street back in the day.
For tasty Roman cuisine, pull up a chair at the Hosteria Romana restaurant. Start with the delectable Prosciutto Taliato a Mano (hand carved 24-month aged prosciutto with parmesan cheese) then go for the Home-made Fettuccini with Porcini Mushroom Sauce entrée.
Sunset Harbour
Sunset Harbour is a largely residential neighborhood that faces Biscayne Bay. It offers travelers a very sophisticated experience compared to the tourist areas.
This is where you can put on your classy leisure wear and have dinner among adults. Tequiztlán Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar serves the freshest tasting corn tacos (try the Chorizos) and excellent Enchiladas Suizas.
Next door, Thai street fare cuisine is the main attraction at NaiYaRa Thai & Sushi Miami. Just around the corner through a walkway, the iconic Icebox Cafe is famous for its creative brunch menu (try the Eggbox combination).
Then down the street, The Fresh Market, Miami’s equivalent to the upscale Wegmans grocery store, is known for its prepared foods and wine. Get a roasted chicken to go or dine at an outside table for a tasty, economical dinner. Yachts dock in tony Sunset Harbour for a reason.
Historic Overtown
The Copper Door B&B is the place to book for cozy days and nights. This award-winning, 22-room bed and breakfast was once a 1940s hotel.
Run by Jamila Ross and Akino West, their warm presence and hospitality is felt in every corner. West is a magnificent gourmet chef who makes a sumptuous breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their new pop-up eatery turned permanent neighborhood fixture Rosie’s.
Miami’s Harlem
Red Rooster Overtown is the proud, new southeast counterpart to Chef Marcus Samuelson’s iconic Harlem restaurant. Savory food with a certain panache is served by staff who live in the community.
The restaurant buys its supplies from local purveyors, exhibits the works of neighborhood artists and showcases musicians. Expect an elegant meal of equal parts soul, Caribbean and Ethiopian. Start with Samuelson’s Deviled Eggs with chicharron, caviar and mustard.
Then go big with the Yassa Ribeye Steak or the dramaticlooking Fire Roasted Wagyu Oxtail, served whole. Sides should include the Jerk SweetPotato, Succotash and Mac & Cheese. For dessert, Viking of
the Keys Key Lime Curd is the answer.
The indoor and outdoor bar areas and tables are places to eat, drink and be seen.
Lil Greenhouse Grill started out as a food truck and blossomed into a family-style, healthy-choice neo-soul food restaurant run by Nicole Gates.
She’s a former broadcasting legend and her business partner Karim Bryant is a former butcher. Expect Gates, a community activist, to welcome you at the door like family with her warmth and effervescent personality.
Expect Bryant, who personally cuts the meats that are on the menu, to put prime-quality, mouth-watering Smoked BBQ Ribs on your plate that are slow smoked with his secret herbs and spices.
The food is flavorsome, there’s a painting of Jimi Hendrix on a wall and the atmosphere so homey you’ll expect to see your cousins at the next table.
