Girtman holds reception

Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman welcomes attendees to her event.

On Dec. 21, Volusia County District 1 Councilwoman Barbara Girtman held a reception for incoming Florida House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner in downtown DeLand. Renner took questions from attendees on how issues such as funding sickle cell anemia treatment, eliminating disproportionate maternal death of Black women, affordable housing, and unaffordable homeowners’ insurance would be addressed in the upcoming session of the Florida Legislature.

