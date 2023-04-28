Pointing to concerns about education interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida House on Tuesday approved a change that would ease graduation standards for high-school seniors.
The House added the change to a broader education bill (HB 1537). The House was expected to pass the bill Wednesday and send it to the Senate.
Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who proposed the change, described it as a “temporary fix.
Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, said the proposal addresses concerns throughout the state about many students not being able to graduate. “This is the thing that they need to get over the finish line,” Skidmore said. The changes would apply to students in the 2022-2023 graduating class and students who entered ninth grade in the 2020-2021 academic year — many of whom would be in the 2023-2024 graduating class.
The proposal would provide alternative ways to meet graduation standards. As an example, students who are in the 2022-2023 class and have not earned passing scores on a standardized English Language Arts test would be able to “qualify for a high school diploma by earning a concordant passing score on the respective section of the SAT or ACT,” the bill says. The changes would expire in 2025.
