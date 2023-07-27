Backpack giveaway to happen during the Aug. 5 event
A grand reopening of the John H. Dickerson Community Center will take place at the center on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 308 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The reopening is for the center, James Huger Parks, Dickerson Center Park, Mikel Brown Activities Center and Campbell Aquatic Center, which are all adjacent to the Dickerson Center. The event will include a tour of the facility, free swimming at Campbell pool, games, music, activities and refreshments.
“This is a free event and people get to see all the new things that were done at the center, pool and park. There is also some free food and other activities,” said Keith Willis, director of Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation.
A three-year project to improve amenities and functionality of the center, James Huger Park and Campbell Aquatic Center has been completed. A new park (playground), Dickerson Center Park, is between the pool and center.
One unified destination
The center improvements are part of the city’s vision to create a holistic destination that connected the Dickerson Center to Campbell Aquatic Center as well as to the surrounding neighborhood.
The new connectivity offers a cohesive, welcoming space with easy access to and from the community center and pool, creating one unified destination and safe environment for youth and adults to travel between the two facilities.
Improvements include new playground equipment, a new outdoor basketball court, reconfigured and additional parking, connecting sidewalks, improved exterior lighting, new exterior paint and upgraded landscaping as well as new flooring in the gymnasium.
New paint, flooring and ceiling tiles, installation of an HVAC dust system and mold remediation in a portion of the building are some of the improvements to the interior of the 75-year-old facility.
There is also a walking trail that runs around the center and through the parks.
“The walking trail assists people with physical fitness. We also wanted to make sure all the facilities were connected. The park, walking trail, center and pool are all now better connected and accessible for people in the community,” added Willis.
At the Campbell Aquatic Center, the entrance was moved to the north side and a new pool entry pavilion, stairs and ADA compliant ramp to enter the area were added. People can also enjoy new canopy shade structures over picnic tables.
The Dickerson Community Center is located in the heart of Midtown and serves a diverse population of families, churches, schools and local clubs, including the Boys & Girls Club.
A modern LED sign for the complex and three identifying monument signs for the Campbell Aquatic Center and James Huger Park have been installed.
Willis emphasized, “When I started with the city years ago and even back when I was growing up, the facility was basically the same until now. Becoming a director and seeing the changes makes you feel really good that the community has something nice like this to come to. They deserve it.”
The project to revamp the complex received nearly $1 million in grants from the Daytona Beach Racing and Recreational Facilities District. The total cost of renovations is around $1.7 million.
The Dickerson Community Center was originally the location of Campbell Street elementary and high schools from 1948-1969. It closed in 1969 when the public school system integrated.
In 1975, the city purchased the building, and the facility was named after John H. Dickerson Sr., former principal of Campbell Street Elementary School. Dickerson was instrumental in convincing the city commission to purchase the property and renovate the building for use as a community center.
The building was renamed in Dickerson’s honor in 1979.
Backpacks, haircuts and more
For more than a year, everything was fenced off while the pool was being resurfaced and the parks were being redone.
“There were some delays. We did have two hurricanes during construction. We also wanted to make sure things were done right,” admitted Willis.
Pay it 4ward, a Daytona Beach non-profit is holding its sixth annual community backpack giveaway, which coincides with the grand opening. At the event, 2,500 backpacks will be given away to school-age children. There also will be vendors, free haircuts and physicals.
“We just thought that it would be better to get more people out by having both events the same day and simultaneously,” noted Willis.
“There will also be haircuts and hair braiding by local barbers and beauticians. There will be free physicals.”
For more on the backpack giveaway, call 386-331-2188 or 386-290-8288.
