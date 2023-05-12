Nearly 1,200 graduate from Embry-Riddle
A total of 1,169 students from Embry-Riddle University’s Daytona Beach campus walked the commencement stage on Monday, May 8 at the Ocean Center, to receive their diplomas. The class included 1,033 undergraduate students, 124 master’s degree earners and 12 Ph.D. grads.
The featured student speakers were Lorena Sanabria Hernandez, an Astronomy & Astrophysics graduate, and Joshua Yeajun Park, a graduate of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Science.
Both immigrants, the students took a moment onstage to acknowledge the will of the human spirit to persevere — especially Hernandez, who survived a school shooting in 2018, before she arrived at Embry-Riddle. That tragedy claimed the lives of 17 of her high school classmates.
“Since that day, my identity changed,” said the Colombia native. “Since that day, I found out how hard it was to keep that will alive and to find a way.”
But she kept going, determined to let her dreams, not her deterrents, define her. “I stand here today as an astrophysicist — along with engineers, future doctors, physicists, future leaders,” Hernandez told her peers. “This institution has bonded us together, regardless of our different cultures, borders or politics.
We shared a common dream, and here we are. There’s no other university like this one. Gravity never limited us here at Embry-Riddle. Remember that.”
Hernandez, who emigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old, served as co-president of the senior class along with Park, a native of South Korea, who couldn’t speak a word of English when he came to America at 6 years old.
“I cried in my sleep and would scream that I wanted to go back,” Park shared. “Coming to America was a challenging, yet ultimately rewarding, decision for my sisters and me. [My parents] knew the transition would not be easy, but they knew the potential opportunity for our future outweighed the risk.”
Because of those risks, Park said, he was proud to stand tall on the graduation stage at “the most renowned and recognized, almost 100-year-old aeronautical university in the world.”
Keynote speaker: Capt. Houston Mills
Delivering the day’s keynote address was Capt. Houston Mills, current vice president of flight operations and safety for UPS Airlines.
“Hope and optimism are the jet-a fuel that can propel you to big, bold and audacious dreams,” Mills said. “While your degree is the end of one journey, it’s just the beginning of another … But with hope and optimism in your right seat, you’ll be amazed at how much you’ll enjoy the ride.”
Mills began his aviation career in 1985 as a Marine Corps officer and fighter pilot. He is a certified combat tactics instructor and has more than 100 aircraft carrier landings to his credit.
In December 2020, he also flew the UPS Boeing 757 that carried the first lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines. Active on several industry boards, Mills currently serves as advisor on the board for Embry-Riddle’s Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety.
Additionally, he is the only African American vice president of flight operations in the country.
Promoting a “service before self ” philosophy, Mills shared that geese flying together provide additional lift and reduce drag for the birds flying behind them, resulting in the flock being able to fly an estimated 70% farther with the same amount of energy than one goose flying alone.
“Service to others is a force multiplier,” he said. “Graduates: You have your flight plan. It’s time to set the flaps, push the throttles and go wheels up on what I know will be an exciting, successful and impactful life journey!”
Forty-one ROTC cadets from Embry-Riddle also commissioned into the U.S. Army at the event ; 46 commissioned into the Air Force; and 39 into the Navy.
“Though you come from different places and have distinct backgrounds, you share common traits: a love of learning, a commitment to service, a desire to innovate,” Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D., told the graduating class. “As you take your next step, remember, you are now part of an elite community of Embry-Riddle alumni. Each and every one of you will be Eagles — forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.