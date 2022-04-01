Registration is open for Daytona Beach Gymnastics spring session, which is April 4 through May 14. This session is offered for boys and girls of all ages (preschool to teens).
Participants will learn proper technique, teamwork and basic fundamentals of gymnastics in a fun, energetic environment. Spring classes are offered at the Schnebly Recreation Center at 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.
Daytona Beach Gymnastics offers classes for tots through their award-winning Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Gymnastic competitive teams. Classes run year-round in 12-week sessions.
For more information or to register, call (386) 671-3561 or visit www. codb.us/activities.
