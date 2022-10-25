The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats held off the Mississippi Valley State University 38-28 in a shootout in Itta Bena, Mississippi on Oct. 22.
The Wildcats ruined the Delta Devils’ homecoming.
The game was clinched in the final minute as Que’Shaun Byrd ran for a touchdown and Devuntray Hampton recorded an interception for B-CU.
The Wildcats scored the most points this season and picked up their second win of 2022 matching their 2021win total.
Mississippi Valley State (0-8, 0-5) took a 6-0 on Jamari Jones’ 29-yard touchdown pass to Jacori Rankin with 13:40 left in the first quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (2-5, 2-2) led 21-7 after Jalon Jones hit Kemari Averett from 24-yards out with 1:58 remaining in the second quarter.
Jalon Jones threw for 274 yards with touchdowns and ran for 94 more yards for B-CU.
Jacari Jones threw for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions; he also ran for 101 yards for MVSU.
Byrd ran for 109 yards with a touchdown and Marcus Riley caught six passes for 139 yards with a score for the Wildcats.
Rankin had six catches for 93 yards with a score, Sylvester Campbell had a receiving touchdown, Jakobe Thompson ran for 45 yards with a score, and Caleb Johnson ran for 62 yards for the Delta Devils.
The Wildcats outgained the Delta Devils in total offense 500-421, rushing yards 226-202 and passing yards 274-218.
B-CU's defense also recorded four sacks and two interceptions.
The Delta Devils held the advantage in first downs 23-22 and time of possession 31:33 to 28:27.
Both teams went 2-for-3 in redzone chances.
Omari Hill-Robinson had a 97-yard pick six for B-CU. His four interceptions are tied for tops in the SWAC.
Darnell Deas added a 98-yard kickoff return for the Wildcats.
Bethune-Cookman travels to Prairie View, Texas to face the Prairie View A&M University Panthers (4-3, 3-1) on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
Edward Waters rips Central State The Edward Waters University Tigers dominated the Central State University Marauders in a 45-13 win on Oct. 22.
EWU racked up 465 yards of total offense, had five take aways and recorded five sacks.
Edward Waters (2-6, 2-4) led 25-0 after Jyron Russell’s six yard run with 11:09 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers also scored the games’ first 32 points.
Central State University (2-6, 1-4) twice cut the score down to 25, the last on Micah Lowes’ seven-yard pass to Brandon Kyles make it 38-13 with 8:21 to play.
Russell finished with 88 yards passing and 87 yards rushing with a score for EWU.
Gregory Mango added 83 yards rushing with a score, De’Shaun Hugee 72 yards rushing with a touchdown, Tyler King 55 yards rushing with two scores and David Johnson threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers.
Kyles threw for 88 yards with a score and a pick for CSU.
Kaz Dina ran for 60 yards with a touchdown and caught two passes for 70 yards for the Marauders.
The Tigers were led defensively by Widmeyer Garcon (9 total tackles) and Chase Powers (8 total tackles, 1 sack).
Edward Waters faces the Miles College Golden Bears (1-7, 1-4) in SIAC action on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Florida Memorial drops contest at Webber The Florida Memorial University Lions fell short to the Webber International University Warriors 31-14 in a Sun Conference contest on Oct. 22.
Webber International (4-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 17-0 lead after Tremon Bright’s one-yard score right before the end of the first half.
Florida Memorial (2-5, 0-3) fought back and got within 17-14 on Khalil Washington’s 30-yard touchdown run with 6:44 left in the third quarter.
Antoine Williams threw for 140 yards with a score and two picks for FMU.
Corey Braden threw for 214 yards with two scores for Webber.
George Young ran for 57 yards while Thaddious Johnson had five catches for 63 yards with a score for the Tigers.
Wright ran for 55 yards, Terry Weems Jr. ran for 55 yards, Fredrick Curry caught five passes for 75 yards and Logan Heath had three catches for 44 yards with a score for the Warriors.
Webber racked up 399 yards of total offense including 214 in the air and 185 on the ground.
FMU had 346 total yards of offense, 172 passing and 174 rushing.
Florida Memorial hosts the Southeastern University Fire on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
Bye week for FAMU; homecoming next
The Florida A&M University Rattlers had a bye week. They host the Arkansas University Pine Bluff Lions (2-5, 0-4) on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. for their homecoming game in Bragg Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.