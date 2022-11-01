Prairie View A&M University’s Bryce Turner scooped up Bethune-Cookman University’s Jalon Jones’ fumble and went 21 yards for a score with just under a minute to play to ice a 58-48 win for the Prairie View A&M Panthers over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
The game was an offensive slugfest as both teams put up more than 500 yards and were both perfect on redzone scoring chances.
The Panthers got a homecoming win and lead the SWAC West division.
The Wildcats had a season high, 35 points in the first half and season high for a game with 48.
PVAMU outscored B-CU 34-13 in the second half and 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
Que’Shaun Byrd (156 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and Marcus Riley (9 catches, 167 yards, 2 TDs) both had career days for B-CU.
Jones also had a career day throwing for 306 yards with three scores and running for 82 more yards with a touchdown for the Wildcats.
B-CU was 6-for-6 in redzone chances; PVAMU was 5-for-5.
Bethune-Cookman (2-6, 2-3) led 21-7 after Byrd’s two-yard score with 2:33 to play in the first quarter.
Prairie View A&M (5-3, 4-1) took its first lead at 44-42 on Trazon Conley’s one-yard run with 13:54 remaining.
Conley threw for 221 yards with a touchdown and ran for 133 yards with four scores for Prairie View.
Jaden Stewart ran for 140 yards with two touchdowns for the Panthers.
Darryl Powell added four catches for 54 yards and Kemari Averett six catches for 48 yards with a score for B-CU.
The Panthers had 340 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.
Both teams also had two turnovers.
The Wildcats host the Alabama State University Hornets (5-3, 3-2) on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. for homecoming.
Rattlers win homecoming game
The Florida A&M University Rattlers picked up a 27-6 homecoming win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lions on Oct. 29.
The Rattlers have won six straight.
FAMU’s Dark Clouds defense had a dominant performance; they held the Lions to 193 total yards including just 20 on the ground.
The Rattlers defense allowed zero points and only 12 first downs.
Florida A&M (6-2, 4-1) struck first for a 7-0 lead when Jeremy Moussa hit Xavier Smith from 16 yards out with 13:12 left in the first quarter.
The Rattlers extended their lead to 24-0 with 11:27 to go in the third quarter after Moussa’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Jah’Marae Sheread.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-6, 0-5) scored on a 24-yard interception return by Jamarian Henderson with 12:45 to play.
Moussa threw for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two picks for FAMU.
Skyler Perry had 173 yards passing with an interception for UAPB.
Xavier Smith caught nine passes for 94 yards with a score, Sheread had five catches for 69 yards with a touchdown and AJ Davis ran for 108 yards for the Rattlers.
Daeman Dawkins added eight catches for 95 yards for the Lions.
FAMU had 498 yards of total offense including 297 in the air and 201 on the ground.
Javan Morgan (6 tackles), Isaiah Land (2 sacks), Kendal Bohler (1 interception) and Johnny Chaney (6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss) were some of the Rattlers’ defensive standouts.
Florida A&M host the Southern University Jaguars (5-3, 3-2) on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
Tigers beat Golden Bears
Tyberious Horne recovered an onside kick and the Edward Waters University Tigers were able to run out the clock to hold off the Miles College Golden Bears 22-16 on Oct. 24.
EWU dominated the game for the first three quarters.
The Tigers outgained the Golden Bears 347-271 in total offense, 202-146 in passing yards and 145-125 in rushing yards.
Edward Waters (3-6) led 22-3 after Spencer Carter’s 25-yard touchdown run as time expired in the second quarter.
The Golden Bears scored 13 points in the final quarter.
Miles (1-8) cut the score down to 22-16 on Jacob Keller’s six-yard touchdown pass to Tahj Lee with 1:31 to play.
Jyron Russell threw for 202 yards with a score and ran 38 more with a touchdown for EWU.
Keller had 146 yards passing with a score and two picks for MC.
Gregory Mango added 43 yards rushing, Tyler King 35 yards rushing with a score and Carter caught four passes for 62 yards with a score for the Tigers.
Aaron Frazier ran for 85 yards while Jaylin Petterson had seven receptions for 102 yards for the Golden Bears.
Edward Waters hosts the Atlantis University Atlanteans (1-3) on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.
Florida Memorial loses to Webber
The Florida Memorial University Lions dropped a Sun Conference contest to the Southeastern University Fire 41-13 on Oct. 29.
Southeastern University (5-3, 1-2) led 24-0 after Kaylan Wiggins seven-yard score with 9:40 left in the third quarter.
The Fire added a field goal to lead 27-0 after three quarters.
Florida Memorial (2-6, 0-4) fought back and got within 27-13 with 9:17 to play after Antoine Williams threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Deandre Williams.
The Fire outgained the Lions 497-272 in total offense and 295-76 in rushing yards.
Antoine Williams had 197 yards passing with two touchdowns and a pick for FMU.
Wiggins threw for 185 yards passing and ran for 141 more with three scores for SU.
Bryan Bell ran for 110 yards with two scores for the Fire.
Deandre Williams had six catches for 99 yards with a score for the Lions.
Florida Memorial hosts the Ave Maria University Gyrenes (4-3,1-2) on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
