One Voice for Volusia will hold their 2022 Health and Human Services Summit Wednesday, May 11, at the Ocean Center.
The free event will feature an exhibitor hall hosting dozens of local agencies, as well as training sessions with experienced speakers. While the target audience of the summit is health and human service professionals, all members of the community are welcome.
“At One Voice for Volusia, we work to engage leaders, organizations, and individuals in an effort to close gaps in services within our community, and our summit is a great example of how we do this,” said Chief Executive Officer of One Voice for Volusia Carrie Baird.
“Our training sessions run the gamut, from topics on affordable housing to quality early learning to work life balance, just to name a few. And our exhibitors are as diverse as our sessions. It’s a great opportunity to bring together individuals from all roles and regions in Volusia and Flagler counties to learn, collaborate, and inspire positive change.”
Doors open for attendees to begin registration at 9:30 a.m. with the exhibitor hall open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and trainings from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be water and coffee provided in the morning, and there will be a concession stand open all day for any desired food purchases. Additionally, there will be prize giveaways for those attendees with the highest levels of participation in summit activities.
The event is free to attend, and no preregistration is required.
To learn more, visit onevoiceforvolusia.org/summit2022.
