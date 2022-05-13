Thursday, May 19
- Seabreeze at Winter Park, 7 p.m. Deltona at Jacksonville Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20
- Deltona Pine Ridge at Pierson Taylor, 7 p.m.
- Flagler Palm Coast, Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley, Apopka Wikeva at Sanford Seminole, 7 p.m.
- Spruce Creek and Orlando Evans at Orlando Bishop Moore ,7 p.m.
- Matanzas and Sebastian River at Atlantic, 7 p.m.
- Melbourne Palm Bay and Winter Garden West Orange at Mainland at Daytona Stadium, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 23
- DeLand and Winter Haven at Orlando Dr. Phillips, 6 p.m.
