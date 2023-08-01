Historic Campbell Hotel catches fire Monday morning

The building that was once the historic Campbell Hotel caught fire.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the scene at 6:43 a.m. on Monday morning after receiving calls of smoke atop the historic building located at the corner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. and Walnut Street.
“We quickly made entry, located the fire and were able to extinguish it,” said Daytona Beach Fire Chief, Dru Driscoll.
“Due to the age of the structure the fire quickly spread. We also used thermal imaging cameras and firefighting drones. It is unknown what caused the fire. The state Fire Marshall is responding. There is an ongoing investigation which could last several weeks.”
The Campbell Hotel was once the only place where Black travelers could stay in town during segregation.
It is also one of the sites on the city’s Black Heritage Trail and sits in the heart of the city's historic Black community and economic hub.
Ciara Gates owns Celebrity Cutz Barbershop which is on the second floor of the building.
Gates told the Times, “This is just crazy. I just got fully staffed with seven employees including six barbers and one loctician (braids/dreadlocks). I was just bragging about it and three days later this happened. I am at a loss of words. I’m devastated. I do think it’s sabotage. I just don’t know how this would happen.”
Another person was planning on having an internet café where people could get a coffee or tea, get on the internet, and even play video games but that business never got running.
The building, also known as the Engram Building, is currently owned by Barbara Jones who bought the building from Minnie Wiggins Campbell 15 years ago. Campbell and her husband, Leigh, are the original owners. The structure also housed the Stardust Night Club.
