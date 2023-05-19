Historic New Bethel A.M.E. Church damaged by lightning

A lightning strike damaged the Historic New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Ormond Beach on Wednesday.
The church’s steeple and part of its roof were damaged, city officials said. The church is located at 115 S. Yonge St.
No one was inside the edifice at the time of the fire.
The church, one of the oldest in Volusia County, was organized in 1885.
The Ormond Beach church has experienced damaged to its steeple in the past. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew knocked the church’s 25-foot steeple to the ground and damaged the roof of the church.
