Volusia County’s Historic Preservation Board will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the county council chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The group will welcome new members; set goals for the coming year; and assign the chair, vice chair and secretary. The public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting.
The Historic Preservation Board is appointed by the Volusia County Council to issue certificates of designation for eligible historic resources such as structures, archaeological sites and historic districts and certificates of appropriateness for demolition, alteration, relocation and new construction.
The board advises the County Council on matters related to historic preservation policy, including use, management and maintenance of county owned historic resources.
For more information, contact Planner Kristen Ray at kray@volusia.org.
