Historic season for Campbell Middle School

The Campbell Spartans took down the Deltona Galaxy Rockets 49-38 in the Volusia County Middle School Basketball Boys Championship Game at Atlantic high in Port Orange on May 17.
The win capped off an historic year for the Spartans who finished undefeated and was the first school to finish with a 15-0 record.
“It feels really good for us. We are excited and really happy about it. Many of us was on last year’s team who fell short to come back and win is awesome,” said eighth-grade guard Cameron Oxendine.
“It’s going to be great coming back and seeing our banner up on the wall in the gym after we leave here.”
It’s the fourth title for Campbell since middle school basketball was implemented back in 2004. It’s also the Spartans’ first title since 2016.
“It seems surreal. The last time we won a championship I was on staff as an assistant coach. I was also in the last championship game Campbell played in which they lost. I was the coach of the other team,” said Duwayne Pelham, Campbell’s head coach.
History for coach
Pelham also makes history as the only head coach to win a championship on the east and west sides of Volusia County. He was head coach at DeLand Southwestern in 2017, which beat Campbell in the title game that year.
“It’s kind of crazy to me, especially being from this side of the county and being from Daytona,” responded Pelham.
Campbell has been a dominate team all season but did improve and progress along the way. They were the East Division champs. Galaxy was the West Division champs.
“I wouldn’t say we were dominating but the kids finally bought into the system and what we were doing as a coaching staff. We were underdog. It was just a historic run for us,” expressed Pelham.
Oxendine added, “We had some tough and competitive practices all year long. We really worked hard and got better.”
Stayed focused
The Spartans also avoided off-thecourt drama along their title run.
Pelham emphasized, “One of the biggest challenges was having players not get into trouble in school. They have some outside distractions. Other kids might want them to get off track and unfocused and provoke them.
He added, “A lot of kids want to be in their spot. Everyone wants to play for Campbell. Fortunately, nobody got hurt. The kids did their part in the classroom and stayed out of trouble.”
In addition to Oxendine, the Spartans featured eighth-grade guards Jhavin “Bubba” Westbrook, Isaiah Simien and Dennis King; eighth-grade center, Freddie Wilson and seventh grade-guard/forward Ta’Maj Woodard.
“All of our players stood out to me. I thought it was a total team effort all of this season. I think everyone stepped up and played their part, especially when it was their turn. On any given night, we had someone who would step up and would have a big game.”
Also in the girls’ championship game, the DeLand Southwestern Tigers beat Campbell 30-22. Anastasia Neal had 20 points for Campbell.
