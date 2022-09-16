Daytona Beach has a rich history, including in its historical Black community.
An open field, retention pond and basketball court at Cypress Park, behind the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, was once the site of Kelly Field.
The baseball field was later known as Richard Mulberry Field. A sign honored the local Black man who organized baseball and softball in town. However, the field was never officially named after him.
Jackie Robinson practiced there back in March 1946, adding to the field’s historical significance.
Robinson broke the color barrier in Minor League Baseball with the Montreal Royals, the Brooklyn Dodgers AAA-affiliate at City Island Ballpark (now Jackie Robinson Ballpark) on March 17, 1946, in Daytona Beach. It was a year before he was called up to the majors.
Now, plans have been made to officially honor the first player to break major league baseball’s color barrier.
Oct. 23 unveiling
On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m., a historical marker will be unveiled at the field honoring both Robinson and his Royals teammate Johnny Wright, who was also African American.
The event is sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, the Central Florida Chapter of the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) and Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP. The Daytona Tortugas Minor League Baseball team also supports the endeavor.
“We want the community to come out and celebrate both this occasion and our history. When I first met with the guy and found out that Robinson practiced there, I was embarrassed,” expressed Keith Willis, Daytona Beach’s Parks & Recreation director.
“I played on the field. We walked on the field. I grew up across the street and didn’t know that Robinson played here. Nobody told us anything. This is something that the community needs to know, especially the younger people,” Willis added.
The event will feature guest speakers, a member of Robinson’s family, a musical tribute, a video tribute and more.
Critical Black history
The Florida Historical Marker is registered through the Florida Department of State Division of Historical Resources. The marker will be placed in the grass area near the driveway between the Midtown Center and Cypress Aquatic Center, where the left field line and fencing once stood.
The endeavor got started by Jim Bard and Mike Kaszuba, who are members of SABR.
“We had a SABR meeting at a Tortugas game. We met Josh McKinnon who was their PR guy. He told us about Kelly Field, Robinson and Johnny Wright. We knew about Robinson but not Wright,” said Bard.
“We researched and found out that the Royals trained at Kelly Field instead of City Island due to segregation. The team had over 20 white players, and Robinson and Wright,” Bard explained. “The white guys stayed at beachside hotels, while Robison and Wright stayed in the Black part of town.”
Meanwhile, Kaszuba interviewed area residents in 2021 for information about the field, including Daytona Times reporter Andreas Butler, retired businessman and educator Harold Lucas Jr., and Darnell Troutman, who led an initiative to save the field.
Troutman recalls, “My dad used to take us there to see the Red Wings, which was a Black professional team when they had players like Jeter and Scoops. Even greats like Satchel Paige played there.”
Bard, SABR and baseball lovers say it’s critical to preserve this history.
“In 1946, Daytona was segregated like the entire southern U.S., but because of the influence of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Daytona was more relaxed than other places. Daytona was probably the only place in Florida and the entire South where this could have happened,” emphasized Bard.
“What happened at this field was special. This may have actually helped start the civil rights movement. Daytona was the only place where these Black players played during spring that year.”
It’s known that Robinson stayed with Black businessman and civic leader Joe Harris and his wife, Dufferin, who lived on Spruce Street.
“We don’t know where Johnny Wright stayed. We were never able to find the information. He stayed in a private residence in what was called Midway. We read a book by Harold Lucas Jr. entitled “A Tree That Grew in Midway,” added Bard.
“A Tree That Grew in Midway” is an autobiography of Harold Lucas Jr., a Bethune-Cookman University alumnus and former football coach, and co-authored by Dr. Ashley Robertson, former museum director of the Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation. She is currently an assistant professor of history at Howard University.
