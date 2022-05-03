Family and friends of Mrs. Julia Mae Troutman Cherry will pay tribute to her on Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4). The Daytona Times and Florida Courier matriarch died on Sunday, April 24, at her Daytona Beach home. She was 94.
Mrs. Cherry was a retired Volusia County Schools teacher, organizational activist and church mother who took over Florida’s largest Black-owned media company in 2004 after the death of her husband, Charles W. Cherry, Sr.
She served as the senior managing member of the company that owns the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the statewide Florida Courier.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday, May 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hope Fellowship Church, 869 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. An Omega Omega Service of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Both services will be live streamed on YouTube. At the service times, check the Florida Courier website, https://www.flcourier.com/, to watch the services online.
R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Daytona Beach, is in charge of arrangements, phone (386) 253-7686. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and other tributes, the family requests that donations be made to the Morehouse College Alumni Chapter of Omega Men, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides scholarships for HBCU students. CashApp: $MorehouseAlumniQues. Venmo: @MorehouseAlumniQues PayPal: morehousealumniques@gmail.com
More information on Mrs. Cherry’s life is posted at www.daytonatimes.com.
