Halifax Health Hospice seeks caring, supportive and dedicated volunteers to provide assistance with patient meal preparation, front desk reception, patient visits, and building maintenance at all of its four Care Center locations, which include Orange City, Edgewater, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.
Those interested in volunteering must complete an orientation and a Level 2 background screening. Contact Denise Connors in the Halifax Health-Hospice
Volunteer Department at 386-425-4674 or denise.connors@halifax.org for additional information.
