Relief efforts are ongoing for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
A week after the storm, many are still in need of basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter.
Here are some ways residents can see help.
FEMA
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has already received 18,512 applications for federal assistance in Volusia County.
To apply or if you have any questions call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Video relay service and 711 are available at 800-621-3362. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov
When calling have the following information available:
- Your address with zip code
- Condition of damage to home
- Insurance information, if available
- Social security number
- Phone number where you can be contacted
- Address where you can get mail or an email to receive electronic information
- Direct deposit: Disaster funds can be directly deposited into your bank account, please provide your banking account type, account number and routing number.
Stay in touch with FEMA when you apply. You will receive a FEMA registration number. Save it. You will need it whenever you contact FEMA.
SNAP benefits
Incorrect information about how to apply for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is being distributed on-line.
The information is old information from Hurricane Irma, not Hurricane Ian.
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) received approval from the federal government to mass replacement SNAP benefits to those households that did not receive the early release of benefits on Sept. 27.
DCF automatically uploaded the benefit to EBT cards on Monday Oct. 3. Individuals do not need to visit the DCF office to apply in person.
DCF also allowed for these benefits to be able to purchase hot food. Normally hot food cannot be purchased with SNAP benefits in Florida.
According to the DCF website www.myflfamilies.com/hurricaneian, assistance is available for SNAP recipients who suffered food loss.
Those who are not SNAP recipients cannot apply.
However, DCF has requested disaster SNAP benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which oversees SNAP. D-SNAP is supposed to help families who lost food during a disaster.
Once approved non-SNAP recipients can apply. Right now, DCF is awaiting approval.
Beware of scams
Scammers often poise as relief effort agencies online. If you receive an email asking for donations and you cannot quickly verify the integrity of the message, do not respond or click on the links in the message.
When making donations to agencies or applying for disaster assistance, be aware of scammers on the loose. Make sure the agency you are donating to is legitimate.
When applying for disaster assistance, make sure you are dealing directly with FEMA. FEMA will never ask you for an application fee.
The Volusia County Emergency Operation Center is aware that at least one church was told by a non-FEMA agency to pay a $599 application fee.
Churches, agencies and individuals should contact FEMA directly. Again, FEMA won’t ask for an application fee.
Hurricane relief drive
Food Brings Hope partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, Halifax Urban Ministries, Jeep Beach, Volusia County African-American Leadership Council for an emergency relief drive.
The event was held at Campbell Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
It gave away food, clothing, cleaning supplies and hygiene supplies.
The event was attended by Florida State Senator Tom Wright, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, Daytona Beach City Commissioners Paula Reed and Quanita May as well as representatives for the Governor’s Office.
Those who missed the event shouldn’t worry because another one is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon once again at Campbell.
The purpose is to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian in the 32114 zip code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.