The Fourth of July is the one day of the year when more pets run away from home than any other day. This results in animal shelters being extremely busy the 1-12 days immediately after the holiday.
Of course, the pets run away because they fear loud noises and flashes in the sky created by exploding fireworks. Most animals that are afraid of fireworks are also terrified of thunderstorms. Here are a few tips to keep your animals safe during the first week of July.
There are many calming products for animals, including CBD oils, chewable calming tablets, the Thundershirt, a shirt that wraps around the pet and gives them a constant hug making them feel safe and comfortable during an anxiety attack. Keeping your eye on the weather when a storm is approaching is a great way to get ahead of the storm’s effects. Unfortunately, we never know when a firework will explode overhead, so it’s best to prepare for the week before the Fourth of July.
Keep your animals inside as much as possible. My one dog Bentley is very afraid of thunder and fireworks because he was chained to a tree and left there without any retreat avail- able from the noise and flashes of light. I keep him in the house with blinds closed and music playing loudly on the Fourth. This practice, in addition to the Thundershirt and calming prod- ucts, keeps him as calm as possible. My other dog Max could care less and likes to sit outside and watch the fireworks, but I still use a leash when I take him out.
If you have a backyard and are accustomed to letting your dogs outside to do their business and exercise, you might rethink this practice on the Fourth. We receive many lost dogs at the shelter, and the owners come to pick them up and usually say, “He jumped the fence in our yard and took off running. He has never done that before.” Animals, when faced with a fight or flight scenario, will usually opt for flight, especially when the origin of their fear is something they cannot fight and out of their control. Keep your dog on a leash, even in your own backyard. Even if you tether your dog to a cable when you let them out, stay with the dog the entire time. Dogs can have super strength when they are frightened, and a cable can snap.
Lay with your pet, dog, or cat during fearful times. Let them feel your warmth and protection. Pet them, be with them, give them treats for being brave (although most pets that are al- ready terrified will usually not accept treats).
If your pet does run off, first go to the shelter in your area to see if your pet was picked up by animal control or a good Samaritan and brought to the shelter. Do not call the shelter and ask them to look to see if your pet is there. You know your pet better than anyone else, so get off your butt and see if your pet is there. Shelters are understaffed and will be very busy the week of the Fourth, so do yourself, your pet and the shelter a favor and visit to see if your pet is there. If you love your pet, this should be your first response to finding them.
If your pet is not at the shelter, visit lost pets Facebook pages covering your area. Many pages focus on Volusia County. Place flyers on trees and lampposts. Sometimes old methods will still work. Post to your own Facebook page and share to the shelters page. Use Instagram, TikTok, Nextdoor.com, etc.
If your pet is not microchipped, they should be. A microchip is an inexpensive method of increasing the odds of being reunited with your pet by over 200%. Get your pet microchipped, and it lasts the lifetime of the pet. It’s a minimal investment for peace of mind and being able to find your pet.
If your pet does run away, place a piece of clothing with the scent of the person the pet most appreciates (usually the person that feeds the pet) on the driveway of your home or near the door the animal would have exited prior to running off. Leave no food but a bowl of water. Check the clothing location frequently. Many dogs, cats, and even ferrets will return to the clothing and lay down on it due to picking up the scent. Animals can smell a scent from miles away, and your clothing with your scent may lead the pet back home.
Keep your pet safe and sound during active thunderstorm sea- son and firework explosions. They depend on you to protect them, so make an extra effort during these critical and very fearful times for your pet. Lastly, please adopt, don’t shop.
Barry KuKes is community outreach director for the Halifax Humane Society, Inc. The website is www.halifaxhumanesociety.org.
