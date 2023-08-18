The Charles W. Cherry II Memorial Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The program will be streamed on the Florida Courier's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/flcourier
