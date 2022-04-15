The Halifax Humane Society will present its 12th Annual Mutt Strutt 5K on Saturday, April 23. The 5K Fun Run/Walk takes off at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Bandshell & Beach Area.
If you or your dog are not a runner or walker, it’s fine to just walk down to the ocean and play in the sand too.
The 5K fun run/walk is open to walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages and skill levels. Leashed and well-behaved pets are welcome.
Pre-registered participants for $25/person will receive a complimentary drink ticket, raffle ticket, and the 12th Annual Mutt Strutt T-Shirt.
Register at www.HHSMuttStrutt.org The general admission pre-registration fee is $5.
This event was made possible in part by presenting sponsor Subaru of Daytona. All proceeds from the event benefit the animals of Halifax Humane Society.
