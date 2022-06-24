Hunt House celebrates Juneteenth in Daytona Beach

The federal holiday was celebrated at many locations in Daytona Beach. Private events were held at the Halifax Historical Museum on Beach Street and at the Hunt House located on Palmetto Street.
Each event featured world-renowned artist Al Black, one of the last artists of the Highwaymen group who traveled up and down Florida’s East Coast to sell their paintings. Their artwork could not be placed in galleries because of the many Jim Crow laws prohibiting Blacks from participating in artistic events.
On location
Black is one of the few Highwaymen artists alive. His visit included painting and selling two original paintings painted on location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Halifax Historical Museum. The Museum used this opportunity as a fundraiser. More than 45 people were in attendance.
One painting was sold at auction. The second was sold at the end of the day before the paint was dry. He had other original paintings that were also sold. Participants marveled at the speed in which he painted, and the outcome was breathtaking.
Black spoke very little about his history. Instead, he focused on the art and artistry of the Highwaymen and their legacy.
At Hunt House
At 6:30 p.m., Black appeared at the Hunt House for a paint, sip and appetizers. Participants were given the opportunity to paint alongside him. He imparted knowledge on mixing colors, brush strokes, and definition in the painting. He requested each person make the painting their own, using his instruction. The painting portion was held outside in a beautiful evening setting.
He concluded the evening declaring that he would be back in November to visit Daytona Beach. His family accompanied him to both events, including daughter Doris Black Mellion, great-granddaughter JaZarria Black, great-grandson, JaQuavious Miles, great-granddaughter Catrice Exum, and fiancée Desiree Raymond.
The Hunt House evening came to an end with featured flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaaq and Company. Appetizers were prepared by Blue Chip Catering, featuring Chef Charles Mallory.
