Volusia County Community Assistance Division’s Hurricane Disaster Recovery program offers housing relocation, insurance deductible reimbursement and home repairs to income-eligible residents directly impacted by Hurricanes Ian and/or Nicole.
Residents displaced from their homes, whether owners or tenants, may be eligible to receive short-term relocation assistance for rental housing.
Assistance may include a security deposit and the first and last month’s Homeowners who need repairs to make their housing habitable and to avoid further damage may also seek help. Tree and debris removal from the property is also available.
Homeowners needing additional financial assistance after receiving payment from their insurance provider or FEMA may apply for insurance deductible reimbursement or depreciation allowance.
“There are residents who are unable to return to their home or no longer have a home to return to, and this program will help them to become stably housed,” said Housing and Grants Manager Brittany Louis.
“For those lucky enough to still have a home but are going through the rcovery process, the aid they received from FEMA, or their insurance provider may not be enough, and this program may provide that additional support.”
Households must meet specific eligibility requirements depending on the assistance they request. As the aid is funded through the State Housing Initiatives Partnerships (SHIP) program, assistance is not available to households or properties in the city limits of Daytona Beach or Deltona, as these municipalities receive their own SHIP funding.
Applicants for these programs must demonstrate that they have applied for and received a final claim decision from their insurance provider or FEMA.
For more information about the program, including how to apply, visit volusia.org/housing-disaster or call 386-736-5955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.