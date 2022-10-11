Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center.
Volusia County permitting
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is the primary permitting agency for structural repairs and construction for coastal armoring to protect oceanfront property. This includes placement of coquina boulders and other rock revetments, repair/reconstruction of seawalls, and permanent shoring of buildings.
For structural repairs or installation of permanent improvements, contact the DEP at 850-245-2094 or 850-245-8570 or through its website for emergency permitting: Coastal Construction Control Line Emergency Permitting | Florida Department of Environmental Protection
The DEP delegated to local governments, including Volusia County, limited authority to permit temporary, non-structural measures to prevent additional erosion. This includes placement of beach-compatible sand, installation of sandbags, and the installation of sheet piles or boards without tiebacks or caps. Volusia County is expediting permitting of these emergency measures.
Residents who want to install these temporary improvements should contact Volusia County Environmental Management at 386-238-4668 or through the website: Beach cleanup and repair information (volusia.org). Staff is able to process the permit applications online and in person.
FEMA contact information
Volusia County residents who have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian may apply for Individual Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Available assistance may include grants to pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and medical, dental and funeral expenses caused by the disaster, together with other serious disaster-related expenses.
Individual Assistance received through disaster-associated grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, medical waiver programs, welfare assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, food stamps, Supplemental Income, Social Security Disability Insurance or any other federal benefits.
Residents may apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.
National Flood Insurance Program
Key points:
- The National Flood Insurance Program begins issuing advance payments to policyholders.
- The Hurricane Ian grace period has been extended for those needing to renew NFIP flood insurance policies.
A week after widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program policyholders are beginning to receive funds to help jumpstart their recovery. To date, FEMA has provided $3.5 million in advance payments to policyholders who have started the claim process.
FEMA has also taken steps to ease burdens on its policyholders as they begin to clean up and repair, including allowing some who need to renew policies to take advantage of flood insurance benefits.
There are NFIP policies in Florida where the renewal date has passed, but policy holders may be able to take steps that will reinstate their policy and receive coverage for flood damage from Hurricane Ian. Policyholders based in Florida who had flood damage from the hurricane now have a 90-day grace period to renew their policies.
The extension applies to policies with renewal dates beginning Aug. 25, 2022, through and including Oct. 23, 2022. Policyholders whose NFIP policy renewal date is within this range should contact their agent or insurance company. Additionally, the NFIP has extended the proof of loss requirement for policyholders who suffered flood damage from Hurricane Ian from the standard 60 days to 365 days from the date of loss.
The NFIP also authorized its Write Your Own insurance company partners and the NFIP Direct to pay claims based on the adjuster’s report, without requiring policyholders to sign a proof of loss. When a policyholder seeks additional payment for any reason, they may still submit a signed proof of loss to the insurer. Policyholders can submit a signed proof of loss later if they need to request an additional payment or if they disagree with the adjuster’s report.
As of Oct. 4, FEMA has received more than 25,000 NFIP claims and has pushed out over $3.5 million in advance payments for many of these policyholders In the Hurricane Ian affected states. Policyholders affected by Hurricane Ian can now receive between $5,000 and $20,000 with documentation prior to an inspection by an adjuster. Policyholders are encouraged to talk with their insurer about how to receive an advance payment to help jumpstart their recovery,
Anyone affected by Hurricane Ian who has an NFIP flood insurance policy and has suffered flood damage should begin filing their claim now. Evacuated policyholders can still start their claim and provide specifics later, once local officials say it’s safe to return home. Policyholders can start their claim by contacting their flood insurance agent or company. Those who don’t know who their insurance agent or company is may call 877-336-2627.
United Way seeks volunteers
United Way is also organizing volunteers to assist with mucking and tarping. Residents can sign up and get more information by calling Francine Martin at 386-341-4517 or visiting Volunteers Needed for Hurricane Ian Clean-Up | United Way of Volusia Flagler Counties, INC (galaxydigital.com).
Citizens Information Center
County staff continues to take calls at the Citizens Information Center, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Call 866-345-0345.
