The 30th edition of Biketoberfest runs Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.
Biketoberfest brings 125,000 bikers with a $16 million economic boost to the area.
While recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, residents, businesses and authorities all are optimistic about Biketoberfest being a success.
The Sunchasers Motorcycle Club is a Black Biker club that host events and bikers in town.
Historically, the club has hosted bikers at their clubhouse on Cedar Street for several years.
“We are still expecting good crowds. We are also shifting the crowds from our clubhouse and Cedar Street to our events center on Orange Avenue,’’ said LeRoy “Bo Pete” Robinson, also known as “Cowboy.’’
The Sunchasers’ event center is located at 955 Orange Ave., suite 140.
The club is also helping with local Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Robinson emphasized, “In addition, we are really working on getting clothing for those who lost everything, particularly the children. We’re taking clothing and financial donations. We’ll also be taking donations during Biketoberfest.”
Vendor fee increase
The Second Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) is a non-profit that organizes biker events in the Black community along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard (historically, Second Avenue).
There are new rules effecting vendors in regards to fees and permits this year.
“Vendors are upset about new rules, which have resulted in us increasing our fees. We have less vendors so far. We want as many as possible. Our costs increased for insurance and food inspection,” said Barbara Turner-Hymes, SAMA spokesperson.
“We are praying and hoping that this Biketoberfest is great for our people and community. I think the hurricane has affected it. Many are dealing with the effects for the storm, including bikers and vendors.”
Robert Thomas owns Hook Em Up Seafood & Moore, a mobile food truck business based in Jacksonville and a regular at both Daytona biker events.
“We are coming. We did get some unexpected fees that we found out about the other day. I understand changes, but I don’t think a lot of vendors know about it,” Thomas said.
“People are also dealing with the hurricane. I think the fees will affect local vendors more. All us vendors depend upon the local population to buy from us.”
‘Expecting big crowds’
The city of Daytona Beach could not be reached for comment on the vendor fees by the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline.
Greg Lewis owns Greg’s Seafood & BBQ, a local catering business that also does both biker events in town.
“Yes, we’ll be there. The hurricane did flood my house, but I’ll be able to do this event. We’re hoping for a great turnout at Biketoberfest. The new fee is a little irritating. We now have to pay two entities,” noted Lewis
“We used to just pay the organization (SAMA). Now we also have to go pay the city and wait for the permit. Waiting for the permit is no problem though.”
Patricia Heard owns Second Avenue Plaza at 560 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune where currently a gift shop and A Golden Taste of Jamaica restaurant occupies. At the site Heard, also hosts bikers and vendors.
“I heard that people are coming but I also heard that people may not be coming. However, we are still expecting big crowds and for people to come and enjoy themselves,” Heard said.
