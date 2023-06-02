The 2023 hurricane season official began on June 1.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization (NOAA) released a list of 21 named storms for the season and predicts 12 to 17 storms to develop this year.
Hurricane season brings back horrific memories of flooding, power outages and damage to homes and businesses due to storm water, flooding and heavy wind for many locally. Many homes and businesses were damaged by hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year.
The two storms combined left an estimated $858 million in damages locally.
Authorities and organizations are urging people to get ready for this season.
Multiple divisions from Volusia County Government will host a disaster shelter awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach.
The event is being held to let residents know what they need to take to shelters they need to evacuate.
Those include items such as blankets, pillows, phone chargers, foldable chairs and other personal items. It also will educate residents on what to expect while there. Also, attendees will learn how their pets will be cared for in the shelter.
“Sometimes, we’ll have people show up to a disaster shelter with nothing, or the setup is not what they had in mind,” said Emergency Management Planner Yolanda Buckles.
“This event allows residents to see firsthand the space that will be provided, sleeping arrangements, types of food served, and essentials they need to bring for themselves and their pets.”
Information will be available for the general population and special needs shelters at the event. Additionally, staff will assist with preregistration for a special needs shelter for those who meet the criteria.
Get paperwork in order too
Meanwhile, residents are preparing for the storm season, especially those who had their homes damaged by flooding and winds last year.
Rodney Scott lives on Willie Drive just off South Street near Dr. Samuel Butts Archeological Youth Park where a retention pond sits.
That area received substantial flooding during the storms because of a pump failure at the retention pond.
Scott told the Daytona Times, “I’ve been here all my life. Hurricanes are the same. I’ve been through and seen so many storms and floods here. You make sure you have all your insurance papers and policies to date, including flood, wind and home. There are some that come and tear up things and others that don’t. You just prepare and get all the supplies that you can.”
Despite last years’ experience and flood and wind damage to his home, Scott is upbeat and optimistic for the best outcome.
“You never know what the storm will do or how bad it will be. A storm can come and take everything away. We are still recovering but every day is a good day. I do the best I can. Storms like those always damage,” expressed Scott.
‘You prepare for the worst’
Business owners are also getting ready for the season.
Derrick Harris owns Cut Master’s Hair Care Center in Daytona Beach, which is a barbershop and hair salon at 918 Orange Ave., at the corner with Keech Street. The business was flooded during Hurricane Ian last year. “The main thing is to have the proper insurance in place. We must also make sure that our furniture that replaced the furniture that was flooded doesn’t get damaged. Our furniture is up off the floor now,” Harris said.
“We also won’t assume that the drains will absorb all the water. You prepare for the worst. We were really messed up last year and did a lot to get back open. We also went through a lot dealing with FEMA and other agencies.”
As for buying hurricane supplies, Floridians can buy at this moment tax free.
The two 14-day sales tax holidays run May 27-June 9 and Aug. 26-Sept. 8.
Some of the items on the tax-free disaster emergency supply list includes toilet paper, paper towels, batteries, items, soap, portable generators, bleach, flashlights and candles.
The complete list of items can be found at www.floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
More preparation tips The National Hurricane Center lists these steps to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm:
- Know your zone: Do you live near the Gulf or Atlantic Coasts? Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting your local government/emergency management office or by checking the evacuation site website.
- Put together an emergency kit: Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and storm shutters.
- Write or review your family emergency plan: Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.Gov emergency plan webpage.
- Review insurance policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.
For more information about the June 3 disaster shelter event, contact Yolanda Buckles at ybuckles@volusia.org or 386-254-1500.
