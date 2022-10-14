Health department shares information on protection from mold
The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County urges residents in flooded areas to follow safety guidelines to protect their health while cleaning up water damaged homes and businesses.
“It is important for residents to be mindful of how to deal with mold-contaminated items while cleaning up their homes,” said Environmental Health Administrator Robert Maglievaz. “Mold contaminated items could possibly cause infections or trigger allergic reactions in some individuals.”
Mold-contaminated items should be dried and cleaned properly before returning them back into the living environment.
The DOH-Volusia recommends the following safety guidelines to salvage mold-contaminated items:
- Mold will eventually destroy the item it is growing on. Mold should be removed as soon as possible.
- Consider hiring a water damage restoration or mold remediation specialist if you have a number of water damaged items you wish to save or mold contamination in excess of 100 square feet.
- Whenever handling potentially contaminated items, use an N-95 respirator, gloves and goggles. Those with mold-related allergies or asthma or are immune compromised should not handle potentially contaminated items.
- If you develop health symptoms you suspect may be related to a salvaged item in your home, see your physician immediately and have a non-impacted family member take the item out of the living area.
For more information about indoor air quality and mold growth, call the Florida Department of Health-Volusia at 386- 274-0694 or the Florida Department of Health’s Indoor Air Toxics Hotline at 850-245-4288.
You may also visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s indoor air quality webpage at http://www.epa.gov/mold/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.