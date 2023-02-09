Woodie shares his plan for success during introduction
as B-CU’s new football coach
Raymond Woodie, Jr. was introduced as Bethune-Cookman University’s 16th head football coach during a press conference Wednesday at the Larry R. Handfield Athletic Training Center on campus.
Woodie is a former All-American football player at Bethune-Cookman. He was previously on Willie Taggert’s staff at Florida Atlantic University as assistant head coach and line-backers coach (2020-2022) where he also handled special teams and recruiting.
“This is a great honor. I will have a strong focus on creating a winning culture; academic, personal and professional development of our players and recruiting the best and brightest student athletes in the state of Florida and around the country,” Woodie said.
“Parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids have committed to B-CU and I have committed to them.
I have an immense drive for winning.” Woodie will now assemble a coaching staff, meet with players and implement things to make the Wildcats winners on and off the field.
“We will implement programs with our entire B-CU community that will help our football team succeed. The goal is that our work will turn into wins and ultimately enhance our football team and university’s success,” emphasized Woodie.
“We can’t define our success on just wins on the field. That is priority but we must define success with graduation rates, development of our student athletes, mental health resources and NIL [name, image, likeness] education for our players.” There are challenges ahead.
“The challenge is just being able to know the players. I ask the players to give me an opportunity and I promise you that you’ll want to play for me,” said Woodie.
Recruitment efforts
Woodie also missed the recent recruiting cycle.
“We will recruit all over Volusia County, Florida, and this country. It is about relationships. Those relationships help you recruit. I am focusing on the guys that we have here right now,” Woodie noted.
He stressed, ‘We will be smart, fast, physical and aggressive. We’ll make a scheme that will fit our players. We will keep it simple. We will allow guys to utilize their talents.”
Conroy Cunningham is a football player who served on the search committee.
He expressed, “It’s a great honor to be included. It makes us players feel as our voices were heard. It was vital to us players consider what was going on. The process allowed us to buy into Coach Woodie.”
“We are enthusiastic and ecstatic. We knew we had to move forward after speaking with our AD and administration. We were told that tough times don’t last but people do,’’ he added.
2023 schedule announced
Darryl Nattiel is an alumnus, former football player and sideline reporter for football game radio broadcasts.
Nattiel told the Daytona Times, “It is time to return to glory part two. Great hire. Great recruiter. He is a great man and a great man of God.”
Nick Rawls is also an alumnus and former football player.
He noted, “I am really excited. I think Coach Woodie brings in a pedigree and a history of student success. He was one of the top student athletes and football players in Bethune-Cookman history. I think we will see a lot of success quicker than people think.”
At Wednesday’s press conference, Arnell Spencer, a local beer distributor, donated $10,000 to the football program. HBCU Game Day donated 14 helmets to the team.
B-CU also released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. The first game is Sept. 2 against University of Memphis in Tennessee. The first home game is Sept. 9 against Savannah State.
For more information and the complete schedule, visit BCUAthletics.com.
