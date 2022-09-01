After two screenings in Atlanta, “Meet the Snows, an independent, Black -owned film will make its debut this month in Daytona Beach.
Directed by Robert Peterson, the drama dives into the world of human trafficking and the lengths people will go to protect their family from becoming victims.
The movie is about a family whose daughter is abducted by a black-market sex trafficking ring.
Ryan and Vanity Snow, played by Ronald Taylor and Prieska Outland, have only 24 hours to use their military tactics to track down their daughter’s kidnappers and rescue her. Taylor is also a co-writer and executive producer on the project.
The movie is co-written and produced by Daytona Beach native and producer Keidra Ponder, whose family member, Emma Lee Staten, has been missing since the late 1980s and is expected to be a trafficking victim. Ponder says her family suspects foul play but no witnesses have ever come forth.
“We hope to inspire the masses to speak up and stand up so we can bring an end to slavery,” she said.
Ponder is the founder of Keedie’s Corner Productions, LLC, an independent filmmaking company based in Atlanta.
Red carpet event
“Meet the Snows” will premiere Sept. 10 at the Regal Cinema Pavilion at 7 p.m.
The red carpet event will be hosted by DJ ChiTunes of Hot 94.1.
To purchase tickets, visit the Passage site at
https://app.gopassage.com/events/meet-the-snows-movie-premiere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.