On June 24, the Volusia County Minority Elected Officials (MEO) held a press conference with law enforcement, clergy and local NAACP branches at the Daytona Beach International Airport.
They announced the release of the “You and the Police’’ pamphlet, which details how people and law enforcement should interact with each other.
“This pamphlet is a huge collaboration and effort with law enforcement and the Minority Elected Officials. It provides education and de-escalation training,” commented Jessica Davis.
Davis is DeLand City Commissioner Seat 3 and the secretary and a charter member of the Minority Elected Officials.
Davis further stated, “This won’t completely stop police brutality or incidents from happening, but it is our hope in Volusia County that we do are part to not be the next news story due to a senseless act of violence.”
During the press conference, Davis mentioned details from the pamphlet, including:
- Always Be Polite and Respectful. “Never Bad Mouth a Police Officer”
- Stay Calm. “Control What You Say Including Your Body Language and Emotions”
- Don’t get into an argument with the police. “Don’t have courtroom discussions with officers.”
The pamphlet highlights people’s rights and responsibilities as well as reality in regard to the following: If the police come to your home, if you are stopped in a vehicle, arrested or taken to a police station and in any encounter with the police.
Law enforcement is enthused and believes the pamphlet could be beneficial to both law enforcement and the public.
“This is a great opportunity and a good initiative. A lot of this families can share with their children. This is some good information that can save a lot of lives and prevent a lot of incidents. This is important. I’m glad to see this get started,” commented Captain Benyamin Yisrael of the Volusia County Sheriff ’s Office.
‘Another helpful tool’
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP has been working with law enforcement for years on issues, incidents and situations between law enforcement and the Black community.
“Today is a great day as both citizens and law enforcement join to bring all citizens and law enforcement together to protect the rights of individuals. It is also an opportunity for all of us to understand the laws,” stated Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
“Officers have rules they must go by. It is my hope that this new guide can help people who are stopped by law enforcement to have safe encounters. The NAACP has had pamphlets for years with some of the same information. This new guide is another helpful tool.
The Minority Elected Officials and law enforcement and their partners will distribute the pamphlets out to the community, including to young Blacks.
“The goal is to share this with all organizations, mentoring groups, churches, athletic programs and more. We intend to go far and wide. We can also push it through social media. We must share this information in our community and make sure that it is distributed,” emphasized Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman, who also is the vice chair of the Minority Elected Officials.
Law enforcement agencies present at the press conference included the Volusia, Flagler and Putnam County sheriff ’s departments as well as the Ormond Beach, DeLand and Port Orange police departments.
The pamphlets can be picked up at 927 Beville Road, Suite 109, South Daytona, the office of the Minority Elected Officials, or by calling 386-675-6595. Individuals can get one at a time but organizations can get them in bulk.
