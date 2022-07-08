Youngsters attending the Super Summer Camp at the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach are having a fun and unique summer experience.
The camp is free for kids ages 6 to 12 but does allow some teenagers. It provides them with free breakfast, lunch and a snack. The camp runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s more than a camp. It’s a fun and safe place for the kids. Many of them don’t have anywhere to go,” said Linda McGee, who has run the camp since it began in 2009.
The camp provides various activities for its participants including, baking, reading of the Quran, Muslim rap songs, sports, arts and crafts, field trips, movies, board games, painting, pizza parties and more.
Idris Muhammad, 9, will be in the fifth grade at the Islamic Academy in the fall.
He told the Daytona Times, “The camp is very fun. I love coming here each and every day. We get to play outside and have fun. We also get to have fun doing many different activities. Also, Mrs. McGee is very nice to us.”
Lejjen Caldwell, 13, will be in the seventh grade, at Campbell Middle this fall.
Caldwell related, “It’s a great program. I come here every day. I meet people. We have fun. This place keeps us out of trouble and off the streets and gives us something to do.”
Summer is winding down but the camp still has availability.
“We don’t turn anyone away. Many kids come later in the day. As long as their parents don’t bring them like 4 or 5 p.m., they can come and participate,” McGee said.
The camp is free to provide a service in an area that is needed. It’s also in one of the most underserved and underprivileged areas of the city.
“It’s free because a lot of the children in the area, their mothers can’t afford to pay for camps. Many have multiple children.
There was a need for it. We saw a lot of children that were doing nothing,” expressed McGee.
“The majority of the kids walk here from the surrounding neighborhood, including the Caroline Village and Palmetto Park housing developments as well as the Garden Apartments of Daytona,’’ she shared.
The camp is truly a camp for everyone.
McGee noted, “The camp is very diverse with all elements of the community. We have different races, nationalities, ethnicities, cultures and religions and more here.”
In addition, the camp provides free clothing and shoes including, school clothing and backpacks.
Various organizations have helped the camp provide snacks. Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Islamic Center is one of the sites serving free meals to kids.
Sponsors for the camp include Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, The African-Society and Muslim Women Association, which puts in 50 volunteers a week at the camp.
Also, teenagers and high school kids volunteer at the camp to help out with the little ones.
Youngsters at the camp also tend to the garden which is comprised of flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables. The garden is tended by the Islamic Academy, which is a school housed at the Islamic Center during the school year.
Those who wish to donate to the summer camp can donate to help with snacks and transportation for field trips.
The camp began on June 13 and will run until Aug. 4.
For more information or to donate, call 386-589-3347.
