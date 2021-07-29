Operation Safe Surrender will help locals with outstanding warrants resolve their legal issues.
For those with outstanding warrants, law enforcement, the justice system, social justice organizations and local clergy want you to stop looking over your shoulders and take care of your pending legal issues.
Operation Safe Surrender will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Freemont Ave., Daytona Beach. The event is from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
It is being spearheaded by the Daytona Beach Police Department, which is partnering with the State Attorney’s Office, Public Defenders Office, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ and The Kingdom Community Outreach Ministry.
“With all these entities involved, it shows that there is a partnership. It’s not just the police and justice system but all those who are invested in the community. We thank the clergy. They are the ones who came to us and initiated this event,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
Safe, welcoming environment
The goal is to allow individuals with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in in a safe and welcoming environment and have matters resolved onsite. Family members are also welcome to attend to help ease tensions.
People who turn themselves in can get legal assistance from a public defender, have a first appearance before a judge at the church, and most likely will go home afterward if they are a non- violent offender.
Authorities stressed for those with outstanding warrants to participate. Young emphasized, “It is their prerogative to take advantage. People think it’s a trap, but it is not a trap. People can walk away if they wish before even having their names ran.”
“The goal is to have a safe surrender. The majority of these warrants are solved on site with many people walking away. That doesn’t mean that anyone won’t be arrested. It is possible but most of the time something it is worked out,” Young noted.
‘Improving our community’
Local clergy are involved in events like this to help the community.
“We have a profound interest in improving our community. The police, church and community go hand to hand. We just see another way that we can help the community,” expressed Bishop Johnny Kelly with the Kingdom Community Outreach Ministry.
Kelly also said events like Operation Safe Surrender help people in need and can repair the relationship between law enforcement and the Black community.
“We definitely see a lot of people in our community that have some trouble with the law. We still must build a rapport between the police and community,” stressed Kelly.
“At one time, there was a good rapport and respect between the two. You knew the police in the community on a first-name basis. It’s now a mistrust. Endeavors like this can help get it back.”
Law enforcement also says that Operation Safe Surrender also can help avoid tensions between the community and law enforcement.
Young explained, “Today with the environment that we are in, when there are too many unfortunate incidents of excessive force, an event like Operation Safe Surrender can help us avoid that. This way police don’t have to stop individuals and things escalate.”
Program history
Operation Safe Surrender is a replica of a proactive successful initiative started by the U.S. Marshals Services.
The Daytona Beach Police Department was the first law enforcement agency in Florida to offer Operation Safe Surrender back in 2010.
