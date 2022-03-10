Black bikers tell why they keep coming back to Bike Week
The 81st annual Bike Week is off to a good start with large crowds reported in the area during the first weekend of the event.
Crowds were modest along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard where the hub of activity takes place in the Black community.
Historically, the activity picks up during the second and final weekend of Bike Week in that area of Daytona Beach.
As of the Daytona Times Wednesday deadline, bikers were still pouring into town, including the Black community despite a day off and on of rain.
Historically, African American bikers have always descended upon Daytona during Bike Week.
Michael Ford is a biker who goes by the name Mud Bone. He is from Walterboro, South Carolina, and is a Bike Week veteran.
He told the Daytona Times, “I’ve been coming here for over 20 years. We are having ourselves a good time. I say there is no party until we come here and party with the Sunchasers [motorcycle club]. We do that on a regular basis. We’ll come here as long as life lasts.”
James Ford, aka Master Blaster, is Michael Ford’s brother. He has been coming to Daytona with his brother for the past 10 years.
He stated, “I just come back every year for the fun. I like the crowd and all the pretty girls. Whatever you want, they have here in Daytona.”
Vincent Dixon, aka Jest, is from Gastonia, North Carolina.
He said, “I’ve been coming here for about eight years. It’s a special experience when you come here to Daytona. The weather, people and atmosphere are always nice.”
‘No beef here’
Bike Week in Daytona is also more diverse than other biker events.
According to Jest, “Down here everyone is here at one time fellowshipping. I’m talking about all races. You go to some of the others, people aren’t mingling and doing things together.”
Jest also says there are almost never any fights among Black bikers during Bike Week in Daytona.
He explained, “It’s great coming down here and enjoying the atmosphere with these guys. They make you feel welcome. It’s no beef here. Nothing is popping off. You can eat, drink, dance, meet people, and just enjoy yourself.”
Bike Week is also an annual event for non-Bikers.
Colleen Thompson lives in Hinesville, Georgia. This will be her 15th consecutive Bike Week.
“I come with my social club called Ladies of Distinction. I come out and support my friends who are bikers. It’s always fun and that is why I keep coming back,’’ she said.
Police chief: Be patient
With heavy traffic on major roads, the local authorities are urging everyone to be patient.
“US1 and ISB [International Speedway Boulevard’ are the main entries into town. We urge people to be patient. Use alternative roads that run parallel to those. Anyone going on beachside we encourage to use Orange Avenue and Granada Bridge,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
Authorities also want everyone to be as safe as possible.
“A good Bike Week would be one with little to no fatalities. Unfortunately, motorcycle fatalities are a side effect. Hopefully, we won’t have any,’’ he added.
