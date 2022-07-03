The City of Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman University announced on Tuesday that B-CU’s Oct. 15 home game against Jackson State University is moving from Daytona Stadium to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
B-CU is 29-23-1 in 53 games all-time at TIAA Bank Field. This will be the Wildcats’ first game there since 2006 when they played Southern in the 53rd Annual Gateway Classic.
“It is going to be great for our guys to get the chance to play in an NFL stadium and to play in a city like Jacksonville with our great supporting alumni associations, it will be very exciting,” said B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims.
“It’s still close enough for our regular Daytona crowd to attend. We are looking forward to the opportunity for our team and our fans.”
Florida Lottery and Wildcats
Five Bethune-Cookman University student-athletes are being honored with Florida Lottery Bright Futures scholarships.
The “Wildcat Athletics Far Reaching Five” recognizes five Wildcat student -athletes who represented the best of B-CU athletics in academics, athletics, and service during their senior year.
The Bright Futures program recognizes challenges faced by the students during the 2021-22 academic year.
B-CU’s Office of Student-Athlete Support Services selected the recipients. The recipients are:
- Devin Black (football): A native of Ruskin, Black carried a 3.20 GPA and was majoring in Mass Communications/Digital Broadcast Productions.
- Brandon Cruz (baseball): Cruz, a pitcher for the Wildcats baseball team from Miami Lakes, carried a 3.87 GPA as a Business Administration major.
- Kaylan Curry (volleyball): A native of Hampton, Ga., Curry played outside hitter. A Criminal Justice major, she posted a 3.91 GPA.
- Dakoda Grove (baseball): An Orlando native, Grove is a Business Administration major with a 3.58 GPA.
- Afrika Smith (tennis): A Nassau, Bahamas resident, Smith posted a 3.87 GPA as an Accounting major.
The Florida Lottery has contributed over $4 million to B-CU through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, helping over 1,800 students pursue their goals at the institution.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
