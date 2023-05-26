The recent Florida Atlantic grad is heading to UNF to get her master’s and play more basketball.
Jayla Adams has had plenty of ups and downs in life, including in her college years.
The Daytona native was all smiles at her graduation party held at the Sun-chasers Motorcycle Club center on May 20.
Adams graduated from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) with a bachelor’s degree in social work and criminal justice earlier this month.
“It feels great to graduate. I am thankful. It took a lot of hard work and dedication but I made it,’’ Adams told the Daytona Times.
Adams is also a college basketball player. She sat out this season but will resume her playing soon.
‘Ready to play again’
Adams is headed to the University of North Florida where she will play basketball and pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership with a focus on athletic administration. She’ll begin classes next month.
“I am ready to play again. UNF fell into my lap. I wanted to stay in Florida. I have a basketball training business and a lot going here. I didn’t want to start over. I wanted to be here for my little brother and be where my family could come see me play. It just worked out,” Adams said.
Adams is a graduate student but is listed as a redshirt junior on the basketball court. She has a year of eligibility left but could have two.
Adams currently works at Spruce Creek High as an administrative assistant. She is a 2018 Spruce Creek graduate. Adams was a star basketball player there and led the Hawks to the Class 9A girls’ basketball state title in 2018. She also was named local prep player of the year.
“It’s a heck of an experience and a role switch. I’m not a student anymore. Now I give back. I am mentoring students. I try to be positive. They know I am here, and they can come to me. It gets tiresome, but it’s rewarding to motivate and encourage kids to continue their education and pursue their dreams, especially convincing those considering dropping out to continue their education,” expressed Adams.
She trains youth in basketball through her business, 5T1ME$ Training.
Attended George Mason and Bethune-Cookman too
Adams last played college basketball at George Mason University in 2021-22 under former Bethune-Cookman University Head Coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis.
Adams averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 28 games for the Patriots.
Before George Mason, she was at Bethune-Cookman but redshirted a year (2019-2020) then had COVID-19 wipe out a promising season (2020-2021).
“I followed the coaching staff from Cookman to George Mason. It wasn’t the best system or best fit for me. It was some changes. I admit I probably wasn’t mature enough to experience it. It wasn’t the season that I wanted but it was a season that I needed,” reflected Adams.
“It was tough at B-CU. I redshirted a year. I was always able to go and play. I never had to really sit out. I just practiced. It added fuel to my fire. I was looking forward to playing the following year but COVID canceled a season.’’
Excelled despite setbacks
Adams’ collegiate career started at Florida Atlantic. She played sparingly as a freshman (2018-19) but got into trouble and was suspended. That season, she averaged 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Owls in 19 games.
“It was a stupid mistake, a social media post. I was immature. I learned from it. Don’t post anything that you don’t want your mother to see. As a student athlete, I can’t do what regular kids might can,” admitted Adams.
“If I wasn’t an athlete and a regular student nothing would have happened, but it wasn’t appropriate for a student athlete. A stupid video. I was 18. Now, I’ve grown from that experience.”
Adams returned to FAU after George Mason to earn her degree.
“They told me that they weren’t going to renew my scholarship so I just focused on graduating and working out,” noted Adams.
Despite the setbacks, Adams is motivated to continue playing basketball.
She emphasized, “Basketball has always brought me joy and peace. It’s always been my sanctuary. I wake up and say, ‘What makes me happy?’ “It’s playing basketball. It’s something that I want to do.”
Adams encourages youngsters to put in the work and follow their dreams.
“It’s going to get hard but never give up and continue to trust the process. You do it God’s way, the right way. It is going to happen,’’ she added.
