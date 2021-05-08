Judge dismisses another lawsuit relating to Jackson’s accusers

Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Young dismissed a lawsuit brought by one of two men alleging that the late music legend Michael Jackson sexually abused them. The man, Wade Robson, was featured in the contested and controversial documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”
Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, 47, has led the family against the allegations regarding his late uncle.
Judge Young’s decision held that MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, Michael Jackson’s estate, cannot be held financially liable and have “no legal ability” in the regarding allegations made by accuser Wade Robson. Michael Jackson died in 2009 at 51.
“Both Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s cases have been separately thrown out of court again and again. Facts and Evidence ACTUALLY MATTER in court. When will the media finally look into these 2 men and all their provable lies? Lies Run Sprints But The Truth Runs Marathons,” Taj Jackson wrote on social media after news of the latest dismissal broke on April 26.
Eight-year battle
Robeson sued in 2013 and Michael Jackson’s estate requested a motion to dismiss, which has now been granted. Family members of Michael Jackson have long fought against the allegations which were featured in the controversial and widely contested documentary “Leaving Neverland.”
The suit was brought in 2013 by Wade Robson and alleged abuse by Michael Jackson in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In October 2020, the judge dismissed a lawsuit by Safechuck, the second accuser featured in HBO’s “Leaving Neverland.”
In 2005, Michael Jackson was acquitted in Santa Barbara County Superior Court of various allegations against him. The Jackson estate sued HBO over the documentary and the parties are now in private arbitration to resolve the matter.
In 2017, the Robson and Safechuck suits had been previously dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. But a new law in California extended the time accusers could bring legal action.
In 1993, Jackson was accused of abusing 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, which Jackson denied. Chandler’s case was settled out of court for $23 million with no charges filed after a criminal investigation displayed a lack of evidence or testimony from Chandler.
In 1996, Jackson paid an out-of-court settlement to the mother of Jason Francia for over $2 million, though in 1993, Francia told police that Jackson never molested him. Several actors who knew Jackson as children defended him against the allegations including Aaron Carter, Macaulay Culkin, Corey Feldman and Joey Fatone of NSYNC.
Fans online reacted with the hashtag #MichaelJacksonWasFramed as news of the latest dismissal against Jackson’s accusers spread.
