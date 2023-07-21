Judge to Florida: Stop sending frail kids to nursing homes

A federal judge has delivered a stunning rebuke to Florida health administrators, ruling that the state’s long-standing failure to provide adequate care to children with complex medical needs has resulted in the “tragic” and illegal warehousing of fragile children in institutions.
Florida’s unwieldy system of funding and providing care for children with medical complexities, which relies largely on managed-care providers who are unaccountable to the state, has left families in “a maze almost impossible for parents to escape,” wrote U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks. Because so many of the children require constant care, parents are forced to leave them in nursing homes, where some spend their entire lives.
Middlebrooks ordered a series of remedies designed to allow parents to remove their children from institutions — and make it easier to keep their children at home if they are already there.
The state, Middlebrooks wrote, “is violating the rights of children with medical complexity who rely upon the provision of vital Medicaid services and are trying, in vain, to avoid growing up in nursing homes.” Medicaid is the state’s insurer of last resort for impoverished and disabled Floridians and underwrites the care for virtually all medically complex children, whose medical expenses can cost millions.
Because “the state has refused to engage in efforts to craft any meaningful solutions,” Middlebrooks said he would appoint a court monitor to oversee Florida’s compliance with his order and issue reports every two months.
Heart-wrenching problems
In his searing 79-page order, Middlebrooks recounted the harrowing experiences of several families that testified during the trial, which ran from May 8 through May 19, including the testimony of a 19-year-old woman who spent four years at Kidz Korner, the pediatric wing of a Plantation nursing home.
The woman, Jade Quinones, told the judge she felt lonely and isolated at the facility, that caregivers failed to ensure she remained clean and sanitary, and about “the fear and panic she felt when her trach became dislodged and she waited for someone to help, because without it she cannot breathe,” the judge wrote.
While at the nursing home, “my depression got so bad that I wanted to fall asleep and not wake up,” Quinones testified. “But since being at home, it hasn’t been like that.”
In his order, Middlebrooks wrote: “The difficulties facing the children and parents in this case are heart wrenching. The parents’ love for their children is palpable, and their actions are heroic; they jeopardize their own health, employment, and time with their other children in order to care for their medically fragile child in their home.”
“These children deserve equality and freedom from isolation, both as a matter of right and conscience.”
Middlebrooks was the third federal judge to preside in a decade-long litigation over the state’s system of care for some of the most severely disabled children in Florida. About 140 medically fragile children live in nursing homes; another 1,800 youngsters are at risk of the same fate.
Such children represent less than 1% of the population of pediatric patients, Middlebrooks’ order said. But their care can encompass an enormously outsized portion of healthcare expenses.
In his order, Middlebrooks called “overwhelming” the “evidence of Florida’s failings in administering” medical care to such children, many of whom can be fed only through tubes connected to their stomachs and breathe with the aid of tubes and ventilators.
State to appeal
A spokeswoman for the Agency for Health Care Administration, which oversees the state Medicaid program, said Florida “intends to immediately seek a stay and appeal.”
“The judge’s failure to understand the law is demonstrable in his order. The court’s conclusion that the state’s actions or omissions force children to live in nursing homes against their parents’ wishes is unsupported and refuted by the evidence presented at trial,” said Bailey Smith.
“During the trial, witnesses testified that their medically complex children were in nursing homes for various reasons unrelated to the state or its policies,” she added.
At trial, the state offered testimony from a Broward County pediatrician who argued that many of the children currently in institutions could not be safely transitioned to a community setting because their parents’ homes were too small and lacked adequate medical equipment, and because the parents weren’t capable of providing the kind of care nursing homes offer. Middlebrooks said such “reasoning is flawed,” because such obstacles “often [were] within the state’s control.”
In a letter to his students on July 17, one of the two Florida law school professors who initiated the litigation more than a decade ago said that while Middlebrooks’ order was a victory for people with disabilities and their advocates, much work was left to be done to ensure health administrators made the necessary changes.
“After 12 years, medically fragile children have hope that the door of the nursing facilities will be open for them to leave and that they will receive their doctor-prescribed services,” wrote Paolo Annino, who oversees the Public Interest Law Center at Florida State University’s College of Law.
“Medically fragile children will not be able to walk out of the nursing homes by themselves. They will need Florida children’s advocates to make sure this order is enforced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.