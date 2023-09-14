Seventeen applications were received for the two Volusia County judicial vacancies created from the retirement of Judge Belle Schumann and Judge Judith Campbell.

These applicants are scheduled to be interviewed on Sept. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex, Courtroom 7, 3rd Floor, 125 E Orange Ave, Daytona Beach. The list of applicants and the time of each interview follows.

Anyone wishing to comment on the qualifications of any of the applicants may do so by contacting Terrence White, Chair, Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, 1400 Hand Ave., Suite D, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, via E-Mail –  twhite@uww-adr.comlcoates@uww-adr.com.

Interview schedule 

9:00 – 9:10, Selection of Chair

and Vice Chair

9:10, Ryan Michael Belanger

9:20, Neal Coffman

9:30, Wesley Jackson Flagler

9:40, Sara Howeller

9:50, Allison Hughes

10:00, Katherine Hurst Miller

10:10, Maria Indelicato

10:20, Courtney Kilbourne

10:30, Joseph LeDonne

10:40, Shey McCurdy

10:50, Regina Nunnally

11:00, Ann Philips

11:10, Glenn Reid

11:20, Ralph Seegobin, Jr.

11:30, Michele Simonsen

11:40, Jeanne Stratis

11:50, Brian Toung

12:00, Deliberations

