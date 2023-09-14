Seventeen applications were received for the two Volusia County judicial vacancies created from the retirement of Judge Belle Schumann and Judge Judith Campbell.
These applicants are scheduled to be interviewed on Sept. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex, Courtroom 7, 3rd Floor, 125 E Orange Ave, Daytona Beach. The list of applicants and the time of each interview follows.
Anyone wishing to comment on the qualifications of any of the applicants may do so by contacting Terrence White, Chair, Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, 1400 Hand Ave., Suite D, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, via E-Mail – twhite@uww-adr.com; lcoates@uww-adr.com.
Interview schedule
9:00 – 9:10, Selection of Chair
and Vice Chair
9:10, Ryan Michael Belanger
9:20, Neal Coffman
9:30, Wesley Jackson Flagler
9:40, Sara Howeller
9:50, Allison Hughes
10:00, Katherine Hurst Miller
10:10, Maria Indelicato
10:20, Courtney Kilbourne
10:30, Joseph LeDonne
10:40, Shey McCurdy
10:50, Regina Nunnally
11:00, Ann Philips
11:10, Glenn Reid
11:20, Ralph Seegobin, Jr.
11:30, Michele Simonsen
11:40, Jeanne Stratis
11:50, Brian Toung
12:00, Deliberations
