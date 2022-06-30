Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.