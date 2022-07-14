The City of Daytona Beach, Commissioner Paula Reed, Volusia County Health Department, and the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival collaborated on a children’s SAFE Book Festival on Thursday, June 30. at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center for 300 summer camp students.
The youth were entertained by Rekia Beverly (as Mrs. Ashbury), and Vincent Taylor with readings, math problems, history lessons and, of course, dancing and rapping with the character “Cornbread.’’ Taylor created the “Cornbread’ children’s book series.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Volusia County Health Department, Mrs. Ida Wright, and all the volunteers who took the time to put together 300 SAFE bags for children. Assembling 300 children’s safety bags was an incredible undertaking. The City of Daytona Beach also made sure that each summer camper went home with two books,’’ said Donna Gray-Banks, founder and director of the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival.
“Literacy is a Legacy, and we are elated that the City of Daytona Beach and the Volusia County Health Department believes in our mission,’’ she added.
