Launch Credit Union is hosting a Financial Education Teen Night at the South Daytona branch, located at 2290 South Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona, on Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Teens in grades ninth through 12 are invited to attend with a parent or guardian to learn essential financial skills that will help them get ahead.
Pre-registration is required. Each teen and their parent or guardian will receive a free University of Launch shirt for attending. It will be a highly interactive discussion about credit scores, payment cards and how to save for the future.
Plus, each teen who attends can enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch with a game. Attendance is free, but space, food and shirts are limited.
There is no cost to attend, and you do not need to be a Launch member to attend. Preregister at www.launchcu.com/events/financial-education-night-south-daytona.
