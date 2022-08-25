Boys & Girls Club members at Dickerson Center learn about jobs at NASCAR
Participants in the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia & Flagler Counties were treated to a day of learning and fun on Tuesday afternoon. The organization teamed up with NASCAR for a Run of Show Club event at the John H. Dickerson Community Center in Daytona Beach.
The event was done as a community engagement kickoff event leading up to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race taking place at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The purpose was to educate the kids on careers with NASCAR.
More than 70 kids did activities that coincide with NASCAR careers, including racing remote control racing cars, training like a pit crew member, and iRacing simulators, which is a video game console that simulates a real-life car.
Driver stops by
NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity & Rev Racing Driver Lavar Scott was on hand to speak with and interact with the youngsters. Scott races in the Advance Auto Part Weekend Series and is fresh off a win just days prior,
He even took questions from the kids that included: Why did you want to be a driver? Have you ever won a race? Have you ever crashed your car?
Scott told the Daytona Times, “I really enjoy this. This is awesome. As a kid, I looked up to Kyle Lawson, so to do this really means a lot to me. I want to inspire these kids to pursue their dreams like I was by Kyle Lawson, Kyle Bush and Chase Elliot.”
‘A fun experience’
The young participants said they enjoyed the experience.
“It’s a fun experience. I think it’s pretty cool. We got to learn a lot of new stuff, responded Ciaunna Connor, 13.
“I love coming to the club. I want to be a junior staff member. I help with the younger kids. This is a fun and safe place for us to go.”
Trenton Thomas 8, agreed, “It’s excellent. It’s fun. The Italian ice was good. The driving simulator is awesome. We got to play with remote control cars. The Boys & Girls club is great because there is a lot of things for us to do.”
Connor attends the John H. Dickerson Boys & Girls Club in Daytona. Thomas attends the Lacey Family Springhill Boys & Girls Club in DeLand. The Rossmeyer Family Boys & Girls Club in Holly Hill also had participants.
‘In our corner’
The Boys & Girls Club was grateful for the NASCAR event.
“A lot of our kids don’t get the opportunity to experience these types of events. For them to come to the club to do this is awesome. This opens them up to more career opportunities when they become adults,” said Tangela Hardy, Unit Director of the John H. Dickerson Boys & Girls Club.
The endeavor is a proud moment for both NASCAR and the Boys & Girls Club.
“Our event is really based on our partnership with boys and girls club. They are our youth partner. We love working with them. They are in our backyard so why not experience all of it. All that we have to offer,” commented Erica Wilkerson NASCAR director of Multi-Cultural Youth Marketing and Social Responsibility.
Joe Hearn, Board President of the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia & Flagler Counties stated, “NASCAR has always been a big supporter of us. We’ve been chosen to be their national youth organization which is wonderful and our kids are right here in their backyard. They always support our clubs including financially. They have been in our corner whenever we needed them.”
The City of Daytona Beach Leisure Services Department also was on hand.
“The city appreciates NASCAR’s visit to our facility to introduce their official partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America,” said Vincent Terry, regional service manager of Daytona Beach Leisure Services.
“The kids thoroughly enjoyed meeting driver Lavar Scott and participating in the racecar simulator. It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce the sport of auto racing to our local youth,’’ he added.
Volusia County Councilwoman Billie Wheeler; Joe Sullivan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia & Flagler Counties; and Christopher Cox, director of Account Strategy & Corporate Development for the Boys & Girls Club of America, also attended.
Teens at Speedway
NASCAR will also host 40 local teens at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.
Wilkerson added, “Those kids will hear from engineers, marketing executives, social media staff and more. They will get to learn that what we do at NASCAR is for everybody. We want to share that there are so many career opportunities here at NASCAR.
The John H. Dickerson Boys & Girls Club is hosting 108 kids this year. The Boys & Girls Club of Volusia & Flagler Counties serves over 400 youth.
The Boys & Girls Club of America serves over 4 million youth in the United States and U.S. military installations worldwide.
