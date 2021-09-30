The Volusia County Public Library system has developed a program to discuss racism with its Anti-Racism Community Conversation Kits.
Patrons can check out kits at any of the library system’s 14 branches. The kits allow for conversations to take place in small groups throughout the county as well as virtually in “Chapter Chat” on Goodreads.
The kits will be available to check out from Oct. 1 through Feb. 28.
The program is funded through a $3,000 grant from Florida Humanities which awarded Community Project Grants up to $5,000 to nonprofits and public institutions across Florida to develop humanities-rich public programs and seek to preserve Florida’s diverse history and heritage, promote civic engagement and community dialogue and provide communities the opportunity to reflect on the future of the Sunshine State.
“We knew about the Florida Humanities grant. A couple of staff members at the Ormond Beach library had the idea of creating this program with the conversation kits. There are also adult kits that book clubs, individuals and groups can check out,” said Lucinda Colee, Volusia Library Services director.
“We thought it would be a great opportunity for the community discussion for the public can engage in public discourse and have conversations about these issues.”
Conversation kits
The conversation kits consist of books, crafts and questionnaires. There are kits for different age groups from small children to adults.
“It’s also designed for families where they can come together and have discussions on race and equity,’’ Colee noted.
The Anti-Racism Community Conversation Kits include the following:
- “The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations” by Robert Livingston (for adults)
- “Something Happened in Our Town” by Marianne Celano (for pre-K through grade 3)
- “Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds (for grades 1-5)
- “Harbor Me” by Jacqueline Woodson (for grades 5-9)
- “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds (for grades 9-12)
Virtual discussions
The library system is developing virtual community programs discussing race that will be present- ed by humanities scholars from Bethune-Cookman University and the Daytona Beach Public Housing Authority. These virtual programs will be free and open to the public.
The following virtual discussions are planned:
- Book discussion of “The Conversation” via Goodreads with Dr. West-White and Ray Lennard starting in October. A video discussion will be posted Nov. 9.
- Book discussion of “The Kindest Love” via Good reads forum starting Oct. 1 led by Jamie Graveling
- A reading of “Oh the Things We’re For!” by Innosanto Nagara led by VCPL Youth Staff (posting to be announced)
- Dr. Matilda Johnson from the Department of Health speaking on health care disparities in communities of color. (posting Oct. 26)
- Natalie Smith-Wells from the Daytona Beach Housing Authority speaking on disparities in housing and how DBHA is addressing it (posting Dec. 1).
- Dr. Kindese Yusef, B-CU Criminal Justice Department speaking on racism in the justice system (posting to be announced)
- Dr. Headley White, B-CU Department of Education speaking on racial disparities in education (posting to be announced)
“These discussions will be posted on our YouTube channel. They are a part of the same grant and the adult conversation kits,” Colee said.
Conversation starters
The hope is these discussions about racism help address the problem and bring solutions.
“There is a lot of discussion and divisive discussion in our community on race. These conversations can be difficult. Our conversation kits are designed to help members in the community start open conversations about race and help facilitate these conversations to pull our community together,” expressed Colee.
“Anytime we can talk about an issue it can always help address that issue no matter the issue. Having conversations is how we learn about others and their experiences. I think it is how we can help us understand and can be positive,’’ she added.
Florida Humanities also awarded grants to the following organizations:
- Miami Center for Racial Justice (Miami-Dade)
- Ayiti Community Trust (Miami-Dade)
- Historical Society of Central Florida (Orange)
- Museum of Contemporary Art (Miami-Dade)
- Pioneer Florida Museum Association (Pasco)
- Serena Schreiber Stories – Florida Atlantic University (Palm Beach)
- Florida Holocaust Museum (Pinellas)
- Franciscan Center (Hillsborough)
- Yiddishkayt Initiative (Broward)
