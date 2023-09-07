Members of the community joined bikers for a prostate cancer awareness event on Sept. 2 at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.
The event included a bike ride, walk, vendors, an award presentation, raffles, a panel discussion, giveaways and speeches from health care professionals and prostate cancer survivors. It also addressed other health care issues and disparities, espcially in communities of color.
Bikers for Charity, a non-profit group of local bikers, put on the event.
“It was splendid. We had a lot of good information, especially from the panel discussion. I think us bikers showed unity and support during the ride. The community did the same with the rest of the event,’’ said Victor Ingram, CEO of Bikers for Charity and president of the Sunchasers Motorcycle Club.
“We’re looking forward to next year. We hope this event grows and touch more people.’’
Daytona Times photojournalist Duane Fernandez, Sr., who owns Hardnotts Photography & Video, initiated the idea.
“It is a good start. I, like everyone else, would love to see this grow into an annual event,’’ he said.
The late Charles W. Cherry II, former publisher of the Daytona Times, was honored during the event with the Humanitarian Award. Cherry passed away in July.
His brother, Dr. Glenn Cherry, received the award on behalf of the Cherry family.
“The Cherry family is proud of Charles Cherry II’s work in the community, being recognized with its first Humanitarian Award given by this organization,’’ he said. “We must continue to educate and activate our community to continue to address the health care disparities that exist in communities of color. I accept this award humbly for Charles and wish he was here to see this day.”
‘A positive thing for community’
The award honors someone impacted by cancer and who has impacted the community. The event began with a bike ride. Local biker clubs were glad to take part in the event.
“I think this is a positive thing for the community to support prostate cancer awareness and cure efforts. It is also good for the biker community to show brotherhood with different bikers and the community while supporting a good cause,” commented Emerson Beckles, secretary of the local chapter of Down & Dirty Motorcycle Club.
Not all bikers were members of clubs. Others attended, like husband and wife motorcycle enthusiasts Reggie and Anaija Settles.
“I am here today to support prostate cancer awareness as well as to have a great day in the community of bikers in the Daytona Beach area,” Reggie Settles said.
His wife echoed, “I am happy to be here. I see a lot of enthusiastic people out here riding for this great cause.’’
Willie Hagins was at the event as a vendor and sales representative for Humana; Hagins is also a prostate cancer survivor.
“These events are important. We need to have awareness in the community, especially with African American men when it comes to prostate cancer. As a prostate cancer survivor, I realize that having the check up is important. Whatever it takes, go get the PSA done,” emphasized Hagins.
“These events help bring awareness to our community. When you detect something early, it can then be detected and addressed earlier. This is how we fix it.”
Funds going to hospitals
All funds raised will go to Halifax Health and Advent Health for cancer treatment and cure efforts.
Sponsors included: City of Daytona Beach; Daytona Beach City Commissioner Paula Reed (Zone 6); Bikers for Charity; Sunchasers Motorcycle Club; Divine Divas Motorcycle Club; Hardnotts Photography & Video, LLC; F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival; Masonic Lodge 161 (Espanola, FL); Serenity Chapter 116 of the Eastern Stars; MMI Daytona, LLC; Crickett Wireless; NASCAR Foundation; Islamic Center of Daytona Beach; Waste Pro; Ocean East Resort ; The Crab Stop; Kingdom Community Outreach; and Two-Wheel Cookie Promotions.
Biker clubs that participated were the Sunchasers, Down & Dirty, Divine Divas and Hot Throttle Divas. The Volusia County Sheriff ’s Office and the police departments of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach and Port Orange participated in the ride.
For more information on Bikers for Charity, visit www.bikersforcharity.org or email info@bikersforcharity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.