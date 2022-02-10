Here are some of the Black History Month events happening locally. Lucas Foundation Black History event
The Harold V. Lucas, Jr. Foundation, Inc. will host its second annual Black History Celebration at The Lucas Center, 718 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
There will also be a historical marker revealed at the site where Lucas’ childhood home was stood.
All attendees are required to wear a mask. The event will also air live on the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HVLFoundation.
Jada Wright-Greene, author of “Florida’s Historic African American Homes,’’ will be the guest speaker. Lucas also will give remarks.
Harold Lucas Jr. is the son of Harold Lucas, Sr., an educator and businessman who spent 40 years at Bethune-Cookman in faculty and administrative roles.
Lucas Sr. created the school’s business department. He also was the first Black to open, own and operate a printing company.
Student to portray Edith Starke
Stetson University student Delicia Bent will portray educator and civil rights activist Edith Starke during a free presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
Starke began teaching at Euclid High School in 1934 and advocated for school integration. She was a member of numerous service and educational organizations and worked tirelessly to provide enrichment opportunities for students.
One of the first Black principals to head an integrated school; she served as principal of Parson Street Elementary (now Edith I. Starke Elementary) from 1957 to 1964.
For more information, call 386-218- 4087.
DeLand banners display
Black History Month banners displaying Africans Americans who made history in West Volusia are up in DeLand.
The banners are on Woodland Avenue from Howry Avenue to Ohio Avenue.
The project is spearheaded by Greater Union Life Center and the banners will stay up through February.
Production at Embry Riddle Rasoe Presents: “All It takes is One! One Person, One Idea, One Act of Love.’’ The Black history presentation will take place at the L. Gale Lemerand Auditorium located at 1 Aerospace Blvd. #331 at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $17.
The auditorium is in the Capt. Willie Miller Instructional Center located next to the Student Union.
Guest appearances will be by Howard University History Professor, Dr. Ashley Preston, and Just Dance Too Performing Arts Dance Company of Orlando and Miami.
