Local coach talks Final Four and HBCU All-Star Game

Daytona Beach native Stacy Beckton attended the NCAA Final Four and HBCU All-Star Game at Lakefront Arena on the campus of the University of New Orleans in New Orleans.
The first-ever HBCU All-Star Game was played Sunday and aired live on CBS. It showcased the top players in the country at historically Black colleges and universities and the culture on their campuses.
Beckton told the Daytona Times, “Being a basketball person at the Final Four and HBCU All-Star Game went hand-in-hand. I didn’t do all the traditional Final Four as I usually do, but I did see some of the top HBCU players and coaches in the country. I also enjoyed other events around the Final Four, which was awesome.”
Beckton currently works as a recreation leader in athletics with Daytona Beach Leisure Services and as a paraprofessional with the Volusia County School District.
He is a former assistant coach with the Bethune-Cookman University men’s basketball team and briefly was the former head coach at Mainland High School.
‘Great exposure’
The HBCU All-Star Game should be big for players at historically Black colleges and universities for years to come.
Beckton emphasized, “This is great exposure on the national stage and biggest stage of college basketball for Black colleges and Black college players.
“It was played during the Final Four and put HBCU players on the same stage as DI top programs. When HBCU’s get in the NCAA tournament, they play the play-in games or get a 15 or 16seed and don’t advance far. So, this gives HBCUs and their players something beyond that.”
Beckton was a scout for the game. He scouted players in the southeast.
“I scouted Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman. All the schools I scouted played at Bethune-Cookman, including Jackson State, Alcorn State and others. I got to see most of the kids in the game first-hand.”
Beckton got involved with the HBCU All-Star Game after being asked by Travis L. Williams, founder and CEO of HBCU All-Star, LLC, a Blackowned sports marketing and events company that owns the game.
Williams is a former coach of Tennessee State University and Fayetteville State University. He was also an assistant at Georgia State University.
“I got a call from him. I’ve known him for years. He has an HBCU background. He asked me to be a part of it and scout the southeast,” said Beckton
The experience
It was also great just to be back around the game for Beckton.
Beckton responded, “Being a scout was great. I’ve been out the college game so long. It gave me an opportunity to get back into college basketball.”
The HBCU All-Star Game rekindled Beckton’s love for the game.
“After being back at the Final Four and the HBCU All-Star Game, sitting on the sidelines kind of put the itch back in me,” admitted Beckton.
Beckton also encourages others to attend a Final Four.
He said, “The Final Four is an experience all in itself. You have people who go all the time, including locals. I tell people all the time if you don’t do anything else, at least go to one Final Four. People wind up going back and often.”
He also urged attending an HBCU All-Star Game.
Beckton stressed, “This experience is also different from others. It’s making history. This is something that hasn’t been done before.”
In the HBCU All-Star Game, Team McLendon beat Team Gaines 79-77.
Benedict College’s Tahj Green was named the MVP.
All-players had used up their collegiate eligibility and played at HBCUs in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC and other DI HBCUs.
Teams were named after legendary HBCU Coaches John McLendon (Tennessee State) and Clarence “Big House’’ Gaines (Winston-Salem State).
Also. during the weekend players, coaches and staff visited the Kingsley House, a community center in New Orleans that provides early education, adult daycare, career opportunities and community and support services.
A youth basketball clinic was held and there were activities with the elderly such as board games, cards and line dancing.
A social justice forum was headlined by Attorney Benjamin Crump.
The game was originally set to start in Atlanta in 2020 and Indianapolis in 2021 but was shelved due to COVID-19.
For more on the HBCU All-Star Game, visit www.hbcuallstargame.com
